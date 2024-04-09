Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters will see the second round of the men's singles tournament resume along with the second round of the men's doubles event.

Action on Court Rainier III will commence with sixth seed Andrey Rublev starting his title defense against Alexei Popyrin while second seed Jannik Sinner will be up against Sebastian Korda.

Rublev is also set to play doubles during Day 4 in Monte-Carlo, where he is teammates with Karen Khachanov. Khachanov has a singles fixture of his own as well, against Francisco Cerundolo.

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry while Daniil Medvedev will play his first match on clay in 2024. The likes of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov are also scheduled to be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 4 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda

Followed by: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils / Aleksandar Vukic

Followed by: (7) Holger Rune vs (Q) Sumit Nagal

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Alex de Minaur vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: (8) Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by: (9) Grigor Dimitrov vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Karen Khachanov vs Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (Q) Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by (after suitable rest): Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov vs Tim Puetz / Kevin Krawietz

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Fans watching in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can catch the live action on Day 4 in Monte-Carlo on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: SONY LIV

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Match Timings

The day session on Day 4 of the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo kicks off at 11 am local time on Court Rainier III and all other major courts. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Match Timing USA/Canada April 10, 2024, 3 am UK April 10, 2024, 9 am India April 10, 2024, 2:30 pm

