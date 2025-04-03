Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Complete list of wildcards ft. Stan Wawrinka & others

Former champions Stan Wawrinka and Fabio Fognini have been awarded wildcards for the singles main draw at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Four players have been announced as the wildcards for the singles event so far.

Ad

Stan Wawrinka, 40, who made his first appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2006, has a 22-12 win-loss record at the event, including a triumph in 2014. At the Masters 1000 tournaments, he has a 166-123 win-loss record.

Wawrinka reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2009 and reached the quarterfinals three times, but he has failed to go beyond the second round of the event in his last four appearances.

The 2019 champion, Fabio Fognini, will also be making his 14th main draw appearance in Monte-Carlo. The 37-year-old Italian made his debut in Monte-Carlo in 2007 and made his first main draw appearance in 2009.

Ad

Trending

Fognini won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019, when he defeated the 11-time champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinal. He will be making his first appearance at the event since 2022.

Fabio Fognini at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 21, 2019 - Source: Getty

This will be Fognini's first appearance in the main draw at the ATP 1000 event this year and his 111th main draw career appearance.

Ad

Richard Gasquet and Valentin Vacherot also receive Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 wildcards

Former World No. 7 Richard Gasquet and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot will also enter the main draw of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters as wildcards. Both of them are out of the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings currently.

The 38-year-old Gasquet made his main draw debut in Monte-Carlo in 2002, when he qualified as a 15-year-old boy and defeated World No. 54 Franco Squillari 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 in a thrilling battle.

Ad

Gasquet's best performance at the Monte-Carlo Masters came in 2005, when he stunned Roger Federer, who was ranked World No. 1 at that time, in a thrilling battle. He lost the semifinal to Rafael Nadal in three sets. Gasquet is set to retire after the home 2025 Roland-Garros.

The Frenchman holds a unique record of the most Masters 1000 match wins (143) among the players who have never won a Masters 1000 title in their career. His compatriot Gael Monfils is not far behind him with 141 wins.

The fourth wildcard has been awarded to Monaco's Valentin Vacherot, who also received a wildcard at the event in 2023 and 2024, but lost the first round on both occasions. Ranked 259th in the world, Vacherot has never won a main draw match at any Masters 1000 event in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback