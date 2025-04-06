Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 2, April 7

Day 2 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 will take place on April 7, 2025. A total of 15 matches will be played, 11 in singles and four in doubles.
Daniil Medvedev will be one of the four seeded players who will be in action, as he will lock horns with compatriot Karen Khachanov. 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Daniel Altmaier while 11th seed Ben Shelton will be up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will face Alejandro Tabilo while 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti will square off against Bu Yunchaokete. The likes of Denis Shapovalov, Sebastian Korda, and Matteo Berrettini will also be in action.
On that note, let us take a look at the order of play for Day 2 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.
Schedule for Day 2 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo
Followed by: (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Bu Yunchaokete
Followed by: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov
Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo vs (WC) Fabio Fognini
Court Des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Korda
Followed by: Gael Monfils vs (Q) Fabian Marozsan
Followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs (Q) Mariano Navone
Followed by: (11) Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Court EA de Massy
Starting at 11 am local time: Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron
Followed by: (16) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier
Followed by: Alexandre Muller vs (Q) Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Followed by: Ugo Humbert / Lorenzo Musetti vs (WC) Arthur Rinderknech / Valentin Vacherot
Court 9
Starting at 11 am local time: Alex de Minaur / Jan-Lennard Struff vs Yuki Bhambri / Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: (8) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski
Followed by: Sebastian Korda / Jordan Thompson vs Jack Draper / Tomas Machac
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch
Fans in the following nations can watch the action on Day 1 of the Masters 1000 event on the following channels and websites:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Sports
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match timings
The opening match on all the courts at the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time.