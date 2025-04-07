Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 3, April 8

Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 will take place on April 8 and the second round of the men's singles tournament will commence. A total of 18 matches will take place across both singles and doubles.

Arguably the most anticipated fixture of the day will be top seed Alexander Zverev taking on Matteo Berrettini. Just four years back, these two locked horns in the final of the Madrid Masters but this time, they will face as early as the second round.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will start his title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Jordan Thompson while tenth seed Holger Rune will start his campaign against Nuno Borges. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Draper will also commence their respective runs at the Masters 1000 event.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.

Schedule for Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (16) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry

Followed by: (10) Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges

Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini

Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson

Court Des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Pedro Martinez

Not before 1 pm local time: Flavio Cobolli vs (Q) Dusan Lajovic

Followed by: (12) Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (5) Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron

Court EA de Massy

Starting at 11 am local time: Ugo Humbert vs Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (Q) Corentin Moutet

Followed by: (14) Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: Jamie Murray / Rajeev Ram vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers in the following countries can catch the proceedings on Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV

Matches will also be streamed live on Tennis TV.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match Timings

Action on all five courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time (5 am ET).

