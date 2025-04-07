Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 3, April 8

Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 will take place on April 8 and the second round of the men's singles tournament will commence. A total of 18 matches will take place across both singles and doubles.
Arguably the most anticipated fixture of the day will be top seed Alexander Zverev taking on Matteo Berrettini. Just four years back, these two locked horns in the final of the Madrid Masters but this time, they will face as early as the second round.
Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will start his title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Jordan Thompson while tenth seed Holger Rune will start his campaign against Nuno Borges. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Draper will also commence their respective runs at the Masters 1000 event.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.
Schedule for Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (16) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry
Followed by: (10) Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini
Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson
Court Des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Pedro Martinez
Not before 1 pm local time: Flavio Cobolli vs (Q) Dusan Lajovic
Followed by: (12) Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by: (5) Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron
Court EA de Massy
Starting at 11 am local time: Ugo Humbert vs Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (Q) Corentin Moutet
Followed by: (14) Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Followed by: Jamie Murray / Rajeev Ram vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers in the following countries can catch the proceedings on Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters live on the respective channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV
Matches will also be streamed live on Tennis TV.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match Timings
Action on all five courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time (5 am ET).