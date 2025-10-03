Months after facing criticism, Rafael Nadal finally celebrates as Spaniard receives honorary doctorate from Spanish University in person

The Spanish legend, Rafael Nadal, has shared his heartfelt views on receiving his honorary doctorate from the University of Salamanca (USAL) in person. The tennis icon had earlier received disapproval from some university critics on his eligibility for this honor.During his decorated career, Nadal clinched 92 ATP Tour singles titles, including 14 French Open titles that earned him the moniker 'The King of Clay'. Moreover, he remained World No. 1 for more than 200 weeks and won Olympic gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.Through his post on X, the Manacor native expressed his heartfelt thoughts on receiving the honorary doctorate from the University of Salamanca. Nadal wrote:&quot;It is an immense honor to have been the first athlete invested as Doctor Honoris Causa by this university that has left such a deep mark on the culture, on society, and on the thought of Spain.&quot; (Translated from Spanish by Grok.)He continued:&quot;Thanks to @usal and to all of Salamanca for the affection received. This day will always accompany me and encourages me to continue being faithful to the values that sport has taught me. Thank you very much!&quot;The University of Salamanca is a public research university and is considered one of the oldest in the world. The institution was founded in 1218 by King Alfonso IX, King of Leon.The legendary Spanish player also received an honorary doctoral degree from the European University of Madrid in 2015, and the community of Madrid's highest distinction, the Order of the Second of May (Gran Cruz de la Orden del Dos de Mayo), in 2020.Dean of the Faculty of Education Ricardo Canal reflects on the legacy of Rafael NadalDuring his eulogy, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Ricardo Canal, expressed the values of the University, connecting them with the principles that Rafael Nadal has followed throughout his career.&quot;That tradition, which made Salamanca a beacon of humanism and modernity, still permeates our University. It is also reflected in the way Rafael Nadal has approached his life and career: with respect for others, with a profound sense of justice, and with a defense of dignity, both in victory and defeat,&quot; he shared, via COPE.He continued:&quot;His approach to sport, based on effort, humility, and dedication, is, in itself, a way of recognizing and affirming the dignity of the person.&quot;In 2015, Rafael Nadal received the Medal of Merit at Work (Medalla de Oro al Trabajo), one of the highest civilian honors from the former Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy.