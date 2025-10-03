  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Months after facing criticism, Rafael Nadal finally celebrates as Spaniard receives honorary doctorate from Spanish University in person

Months after facing criticism, Rafael Nadal finally celebrates as Spaniard receives honorary doctorate from Spanish University in person

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Oct 03, 2025 16:39 GMT
2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty
Rafael Nadal at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

The Spanish legend, Rafael Nadal, has shared his heartfelt views on receiving his honorary doctorate from the University of Salamanca (USAL) in person. The tennis icon had earlier received disapproval from some university critics on his eligibility for this honor.

Ad

During his decorated career, Nadal clinched 92 ATP Tour singles titles, including 14 French Open titles that earned him the moniker 'The King of Clay'. Moreover, he remained World No. 1 for more than 200 weeks and won Olympic gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Through his post on X, the Manacor native expressed his heartfelt thoughts on receiving the honorary doctorate from the University of Salamanca. Nadal wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It is an immense honor to have been the first athlete invested as Doctor Honoris Causa by this university that has left such a deep mark on the culture, on society, and on the thought of Spain." (Translated from Spanish by Grok.)

He continued:

"Thanks to @usal and to all of Salamanca for the affection received. This day will always accompany me and encourages me to continue being faithful to the values that sport has taught me. Thank you very much!"
Ad
Ad

The University of Salamanca is a public research university and is considered one of the oldest in the world. The institution was founded in 1218 by King Alfonso IX, King of Leon.

The legendary Spanish player also received an honorary doctoral degree from the European University of Madrid in 2015, and the community of Madrid's highest distinction, the Order of the Second of May (Gran Cruz de la Orden del Dos de Mayo), in 2020.

Ad

Dean of the Faculty of Education Ricardo Canal reflects on the legacy of Rafael Nadal

During his eulogy, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Ricardo Canal, expressed the values of the University, connecting them with the principles that Rafael Nadal has followed throughout his career.

"That tradition, which made Salamanca a beacon of humanism and modernity, still permeates our University. It is also reflected in the way Rafael Nadal has approached his life and career: with respect for others, with a profound sense of justice, and with a defense of dignity, both in victory and defeat," he shared, via COPE.
Ad

He continued:

"His approach to sport, based on effort, humility, and dedication, is, in itself, a way of recognizing and affirming the dignity of the person."

In 2015, Rafael Nadal received the Medal of Merit at Work (Medalla de Oro al Trabajo), one of the highest civilian honors from the former Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications