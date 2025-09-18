  • home icon
  Roger Federer makes his feelings clear on possible Rafael Nadal reunion on tennis court with one new twist

Roger Federer makes his feelings clear on possible Rafael Nadal reunion on tennis court with one new twist

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 18, 2025 21:30 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Day One
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day One - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Roger Federer has recently expressed his thoughts on establishing a new version of the tennis tour in collaboration with his old rival, Rafael Nadal. Federer's remarks came ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup, which will commence its eighth edition of the tournament from September 19 to 21.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are considered two of the greatest players in the history of the sport. The former clinched 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including 20 major titles, eight doubles titles, whereas the latter holds 92 ATP Tour singles titles, including 22 major titles, and 11 doubles titles.

The duo also shared a highly prominent on-court rivalry, with the Basel, Switzerland, native winning 16 of their matches and Nadal winning 24 matches. Federer dominated grass courts and hard courts, and the Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, native remained superior on clay courts.

During his recent interview with 'CNBC Television', Roger Federer reflected on introducing a novel tournament partnering with Nadal. Furthermore, he also shared one of the reasons behind creating the Laver Cup tournament.

"Yeah. Why not I mean I love Rafa [Rafael Nadal] and I played four hours of tennis the other day in San Francisco and then in LA also another hour and a half. And then before that I've been playing a lot. So I'm trying to keep in good shape and I know that Rafa is also totally open to maybe play, play some tennis," he mentioned (4:42 onwards).
He continued:

"It sounds terrible. Seniors tennis to us, you know, but maybe we can create a tour, like a tour or something like that. I mean, it'd be cool. And I think that's also one of the things, actually, one of the reasons I did start the Laver Cup is to shine a light on the past, the past greats of the game and maybe a seniors tour. So, I could maybe look into that as well with Rafa for sure."
youtube-cover
The 2025 Laver Cup will feature elite players, such as current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and others. The tournament will be competed between two teams: Team Europe and Team World, and each team will have captains and vice-captains.

Roger Federer joined Rafael Nadal for his Court Philippe-Chatrier honoring ceremony

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, along with others at the 2025 French Open - Day One
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, along with others at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

The tennis greats, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray shared Rafael Nadal's honoring ceremony at Court Philippe-Chatrier in May 2025.

His legacy of winning 14 French Open titles was honored by a plaque that featured his half footprint, the number of his major titles achieved at the court, and the image of the decorated trophy.

Due to his dominant wins at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Federer's rival is widely known as the 'King of Clay'.

