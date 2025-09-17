PICTURES: Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud & Alexander Zverev bond over golfing session in San Francisco ahead of Laver Cup 2025

The Swiss tennis legend, Roger Federer, along with Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud &amp; Alexander Zverev were recently bonding through a golfing session in San Francisco, California, ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup. The tournament is scheduled from 19 to 21 September 2025 at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.The indoor hard court men's tournament, The Laver Cup, was created by Roger Federer's management firm, known as TEAM8, the governing firm of tennis in Australia, and Jorge Paulo Lemann, a former tennis player and billionaire investment banker.The Laver Cup tournament is played between two teams: Team Europe and Team World, featuring top-notch stars. Team Europe includes Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik, captained by Hall of Famer Yannick Noah.The other team will be headed by legend Andre Agassi, and includes Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, Reilly Opelka, and Alex Michelsen as per the ATP Tour's official site.The Instagram post of ATP Tour and Tiebreak Tennis Club shared glimpses of elite tennis players enjoying their golfing session in San Francisco before competing in the 2025 Laver Cup tournament. The ATP Tour wrote,&quot;What a line up! 🙌🏌️⛳️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhereas, the Tiebreak Tennis Club added,&quot;Preparations are heating up for the Laver Cup 🔥 But there’s still time to enjoy San Francisco 🇺🇸 Federer, Alcaraz, Ruud &amp; Zverev hit the golf course for a relaxed round ⛳️ Before long, it’s back to business for Team Europe 💪🔵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Basel, Switzerland, native is widely known as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, with 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including twenty major titles and eight doubles titles.Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz reflects on the wise advice given to him by legend Roger FedererCarlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 1 - Source: GettyThe current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who has won 23 ATP Tour singles titles, including six major titles, revealed during the 2025 US Open the words of wisdom the tennis icon, Roger Federer, shared with him.&quot;He told me you have to be focused on the next five years, from here to when I’m 27. And then, when I get 27, then think about five years more. Who told me was Roger [Federer]. So I think that’s the best person that he, I mean, he could tell me that, and I will try to follow his words.&quot; He mentioned via Tennis.comAt the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz defeated Italian star Jannik Sinner in the final round to clinch the coveted men's singles title.