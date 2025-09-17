  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURES: Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud & Alexander Zverev bond over golfing session in San Francisco ahead of Laver Cup 2025

PICTURES: Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud & Alexander Zverev bond over golfing session in San Francisco ahead of Laver Cup 2025

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 17, 2025 14:24 GMT
Roger Federer
Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Alexander Zverev [Inset] | Source: Getty Images

The Swiss tennis legend, Roger Federer, along with Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud & Alexander Zverev were recently bonding through a golfing session in San Francisco, California, ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup. The tournament is scheduled from 19 to 21 September 2025 at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

Ad

The indoor hard court men's tournament, The Laver Cup, was created by Roger Federer's management firm, known as TEAM8, the governing firm of tennis in Australia, and Jorge Paulo Lemann, a former tennis player and billionaire investment banker.

The Laver Cup tournament is played between two teams: Team Europe and Team World, featuring top-notch stars. Team Europe includes Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik, captained by Hall of Famer Yannick Noah.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The other team will be headed by legend Andre Agassi, and includes Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, Reilly Opelka, and Alex Michelsen as per the ATP Tour's official site.

The Instagram post of ATP Tour and Tiebreak Tennis Club shared glimpses of elite tennis players enjoying their golfing session in San Francisco before competing in the 2025 Laver Cup tournament. The ATP Tour wrote,

"What a line up! 🙌🏌️⛳️"
Ad
Ad

Whereas, the Tiebreak Tennis Club added,

"Preparations are heating up for the Laver Cup 🔥 But there’s still time to enjoy San Francisco 🇺🇸 Federer, Alcaraz, Ruud & Zverev hit the golf course for a relaxed round ⛳️ Before long, it’s back to business for Team Europe 💪🔵"
Ad

The Basel, Switzerland, native is widely known as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, with 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including twenty major titles and eight doubles titles.

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz reflects on the wise advice given to him by legend Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

The current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who has won 23 ATP Tour singles titles, including six major titles, revealed during the 2025 US Open the words of wisdom the tennis icon, Roger Federer, shared with him.

Ad
"He told me you have to be focused on the next five years, from here to when I’m 27. And then, when I get 27, then think about five years more. Who told me was Roger [Federer]. So I think that’s the best person that he, I mean, he could tell me that, and I will try to follow his words." He mentioned via Tennis.com

At the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz defeated Italian star Jannik Sinner in the final round to clinch the coveted men's singles title.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications