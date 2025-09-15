"It can be very hurtful" - Roger Federer makes frustrations clear with social media and how fan comments can affect athletes

Roger Federer has shared his thoughts on the advantages and disadvantages of using social media. The Swiss tennis legend spoke about how social media can negatively impact the players and other individuals.

Federer is globally regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Over the course of his decorated career, the 44-year-old clinched 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including 20 Major men's singles titles. He shared famous on-court rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, known as the 'Big Three'. Together, they dominated men's tennis for more than a decade.

During his appearance on NotYourCountryClub, NYCC on September 14, 2025, the tennis icon shared his thoughts on how social media can negatively affect athletes. Furthermore, he also shared the benefits and drawbacks of using social media platforms.

"I find it difficult to be honest. I'm very good at absorbing, let's say, comments, you know, when I read, 10 comments, as an example, you have a great forehand, and one guy says you have a bad back end. I don't question my back end after that. It can be very hurtful for, I think, a lot of the players for a lot of the people on social." (4:48 onwards)

He continued:

"So, then sometimes I start posting rather less because I want to go through my day thinking about other things in social. But it's been an incredible tool because I grew up in the time of just having a website, right? So, it's a love-hate, but I still think for the most part it can be used in a very beneficial way, but you just got to use it the right way."

Roger Federer has won multiple awards, including five Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards.

Roger Federer and On release special edition sneakers for 2025 Laver Cup

Roger Federer at the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Roger Federer holds shares in On Holding AG, which is a Swiss performance sportswear and shoe company. Along with the firm, Federer recently released special edition sneakers for the 2025 Laver Cup tournament.

Federer's partnership with On began in 2019. Since then, the brand has added top-notch athletes as its brand representatives. As per Sports Illustrated, the brand is also honoring the eighth edition of Laver Cup with the launch of a special edition shoe. Called the Roger Clubhouse LC, the exclusive drop is available in limited quantities for $150.

The 2025 Laver Cup tournament will be held from 19–21 September 2025 in San Francisco, United States.

