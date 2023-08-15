Tennys Sandgren has come out in criticism of compatriot Andy Roddick after the former World No. 1 insinuated that players ranked outside the top 800 on the ATP Tour should not be considered "professionals."

Speaking to the Tennis Channel recently, Roddick proclaimed that no amateur player would be able to win a single game off a professional. Moreover, according to the former US Open champion, only someone who were making their yearly income from the sport should be considered a tennis pro,

"Did I ever play anyone 800...? No. I was on tour... like the real tour where we make paychecks right. If you do not make your yearly income doing something, you're not a professional," Roddick said.

Sandgren, a former World No. 41 who is currently ranked No. 210, did not agree with the idea and took to social media to hit out at his fellow countryman. Sandgren felt tennis did not need any more commentators who bashed players on tour and accused Roddick of "throwing stones" at lower-ranked players, who are underrepresented as it was.

"Yes we need more commentators that bash players that are on tour. Money sucked in tennis when you were ranked 200 in 1990. So not a pro then? An underrepresented player base doesn’t need any more stones thrown at them," Sandgren wrote.

He further added that it was important for former players like Roddick to build their colleagues on the tour up instead of tearing them down.

"No reason to come at everyone not inside 200. Build the players up. They are the product after all," Sandgren said.

Andrea Petkovic, a former World No. 9 on the WTA Tour, was also part of the same Tennis Channel segment, but did not add her thoughts on the matter. Sandgren was appreciative of that, calling the German "awesome" and pointing out how she wanted no part in the argument Andy Roddick made.

"Petko is awesome and wanted no part of that point," Sandgren clarified.

"There’s nothing crazy about what I’m saying" - Andy Roddick doubles down on stance

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick had come under fire from a few fans as well for his comments, leading to him doubling down on his stance. The former World No. 1 emphasized that the difference between someone ranked No. 800 in the world and in the top 100 is huge and maintained that he was not saying anything crazy.

"We were talking about a hypothetical someone ranked 800 in the world. I made the crazy statement that they’re still 700 spots from participating in a grand slam. The levels are so far apart. There’s nothing crazy about what I’m saying. [It is] what it is. It’s not close," Roddick said.

"Also the point at large was yes there could be games won against someone ranked 800. When I hear pro, I think about someone making a living on the tours. That’s all. Happy to be disagreed w[ith]," he added.