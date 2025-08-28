"More than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic" - John McEnroe makes bold claim about Carlos Alcaraz's talent amid his US Open campaign

John McEnroe recently shared his honest opinion about Carlos Alcaraz, making a bold claim about him being more talented than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic amid the ongoing US Open. The tournament commenced on August 24 and will conclude on September 7, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz was last seen in action against Mattia Bellucciat in the second round of the US Open, which took place on August 27. The Spaniard produced a dominant display of his skills, registering an impressive 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over the Italian. He is now gearing up to lock horns against Luciano Darderi in the third round, slated to take place on August 29, 2025.

Amid this, he received sweet words of appreciation from the former tennis player, McEnroe, who recently sat for a conversation with ESPN. While discussing the US Open, McEnroe made a bold claim about Alcaraz, stating that he is more talented than Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic (as quoted by Tennis Gazette).

"This guy Carlos Alcaraz at 21 or 22 is the most talented kid I have ever seen on the tennis court. That is more than Roger Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic who I have great respect for. I idolized Rod Laver, I played Pete Sampras, this guy is astoundingly good when he is on. One of the quickest guys who has ever been on the court, incredible personality, the attitude is amazing. He has got every shot in the book. Everything," said McEnroe.

Ahead of the US Open, Alcaraz nabbed the Cincinnati Masters' title against Sinner, who had to retire in the first set, citing health concerns.

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about joining Rafael Nadal in the elite list after the Queen's Club win

The 2025 tennis season has been a stellar one for Carlos Alcaraz, as he won multiple events, including his second consecutive French Open. He also won the HSBC CHampionship, becoming the first player to win the French Open and the Queen's Club in the same season since Rafael Nadal in 2008. Additionally, he became only the third Spaniard (after Nadal and Feliciano López) to win four grass court titles.

Following this historic win, he sat for a conversation in a post-match press conference, where he opened up about joining the elite list. Stating that although he doesn't pay much attention to the statistics, he felt good about being one of the three Spanish players, along with Nadal and López, to achieve this feat.

"Well, honestly, I don't pay so much attention on that statistics. Obviously once I know them, obviously it's pretty good, I'm not gonna lie, being the third Spanish player to achieve that. Achieve four tournaments on grass, I think it's great to be with Rafa, to be with Feli, such great players from our country, from tennis," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Making his feelings known about doing it at 22 years of age, he added:

"I have done it in just 22. Sometimes you have to sit down and think a little bit about it and realize, okay, this is a great thing, and I appreciate that. Hopefully now I will not stop here. Hopefully keep going. But it's great stats to know."

Carlos Alcaraz has bagged a total of six titles in the 2025 season so far, including the ATP Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, French Open, HSBC Championships, and Cincinnati Masters.

