"More love for Iga Swiatek; even with her accomplishments, even with her ranking, she's underappreciated" - Journalist Tony Harris

Tony Harris, a former reporter for Al Jazeera America, recently sang the praises of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek has had an exceptional season, winning eight WTA titles, including two Grand Slams — Roland Garros and the US Open. With her win in the final of the San Diego Open last week, Swiatek now has 64 wins this season.

The Tennis Podcast asked tennis fans on Twitter to name the player with the highest potential going into 2023.

"Which tennis player since the US Open has made you feel the most positively about, in terms of their 2023 prospects?" they asked.

In response, Harris stated his admiration for Swiatek, opining that despite her achievements, the Polish star was "underappreciated."

"Not sure this answers the question, but more love for @iga_swiatek. Even with her accomplishments, even with her ranking, she's under appreciated. The athleticism, the competitive motor? Come on," Tony Harris wrote.

Iga Swiatek reveals her undying love for Taylor Swift

Iga Swiatek has had an exceptional season, winning two Grand Slams, achieving the No. 1 ranking and winning 64 matches, including a record-breaking 37 on the trot. While she has dominated on the court, the 21-year-old has admitted to being a little out of the loop when it comes to pop culture.

Swiatek took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal that she had just learned that multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift had collaborated with fellow singing sensation Lana Del Rey for a song on the former's album. Swift's album, "Midnights," was released on Friday and instantly broke Spotify records.

"I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that @taylorswift13 & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing," Swiatek tweeted.

A couple of years ago, Swiatek had said that she was a fan of every genre from jazz to pop music.

"I like every genre, I started listening to jazz lately even, so that's something new for me," the Pole was quoted saying by Tennis.com back in 2020. "I don't know what to tell you, I just wanted to have like bigger knowledge about something that is not tennis."

