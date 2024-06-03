"More than a mental machine" - Novak Djokovic's stunning French Open 4R comeback inspires awe in Matthew McConaughey

Novak Djokovic continues to leave fans in awe with his performance at the 2024 French Open. Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who was present at Court Philippe-Chatrier for his match against Francisco Cerundolo, was equally thrilled by the Serb's performance.

It took the World No.1 four hours and 39 minutes to defeat the 25-year-old Argentine in the fourth round on Monday, with the final score being 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

After the match, the Academy Award winner posted a photo of himself seated in the lower bowl amidst fans. The image captured McConaughey pointing towards the court. In his caption, he referred to Djokovic as the greatest of all time and praised his resilience during the five-set thriller.

Trending

“The GOAT. more than a mental machine. @DjokerNole” - Matthew McConaughey captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

In August 2023, when Djokovic secured his historic 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, the Hollywood actor was there to celebrate courtside. He embraced the World No.1 in a heartwarming moment before the champion reunited with his family.

His match against Cerundolo was the second five-set match he played in the tournament. Before facing the Argentine, he battled Lorenzo Musetti on the clay court for four hours and 29 minutes and won 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Novak Djokovic meets Casper Ruud in French Open quarterfinal clash

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Seven

Following his victory over Cerundolo on Monday, Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the 18th time in his career. This win also brings his total Grand Slam match wins to 370.

Having faced each other six times on the ATP tour, Djokovic holds the upper hand with five victories, including a win in last year's French Open final. Wednesday's encounter will be a rematch of that final.

At their most recent meeting, Ruud ended Djokovic's five-match winning streak against him in the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal.

The 2024 season hasn't gone as expected for the World No. 1. Despite participating in six tournaments already, he has yet to win a trophy.

In contrast, Ruud has reached five finals this season, winning two: the Barcelona Open and the Geneva Open. He also knocked out Taylor Fritz in the fourth round to secure his spot against Djokovic.

With both Rafael Nadal (first round) and Stan Wawrinka (second round) exiting the tournament, the Serb stands alone as the only player remaining in the draw who has previously won the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback