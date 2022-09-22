"Most important player in my tennis career is leaving" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer ahead of 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal will miss Roger Federer, the most important player in his career, as the Swiss maestro is retiring following the Laver Cup this weekend. Federer will play the last match of his illustrious career with his good friend and arch-rival on Friday against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer and Nadal are widely regarded as two of the best players in the sport's history. Having won over 1000 singles matches and 20 Grand Slam titles apiece, they have had a rivalry that transcends the sport. Federer - who trails Nadal 24-16 - has crossed swords with the Spaniard in the biggest matches of his career. The Spaniard has won six of his 22 Major titles by beating Federer in the final.

While Nadal is still going strong - winning two Grand Slams this year - Federer hasn't played competitively since Wimbledon last year. The 41-year-old underwent knee surgery and has suffered multiple setbacks in his quest to return to action. Last week, the legendary Swiss announced that the Laver Cup this weekend would be his last tournament.

Shortly after the Day 1 schedule came out, Federer confirmed that his doubles clash alongside Nadal would be the final match of his career.

In his press conference ahead of the first day of action, Nadal reminisced about the 'amazing' rivalry that he has had with Federer, saying:

"Well, difficult to talk about that now in a short period of time. Well, I think the memories that Roger brings to the sport, in my personal way, they are not only in matches against me. I saw him playing comfortably before I arrived on tour. I saw him having success on TV, and then I was able to have an amazing, create an amazing rivalry together."

The Spaniard is proud to share a 'friendly' rivalry with Federer despite clashing with each other at the business end of the biggest tournaments.

"Something that probably we are very proud (is that we) have a friendly rivalry," said Rafael Nadal. "Not easy sometimes, because we are playing for such an important things for our tennis career, but at the same time we were able to understand that at the end, personal relationships are more important than sometimes professional things. We were able to handle it, I think, the proper way."

On sharing the court with his good friend in the latter's final match, Rafael Nadal said that he's 'grateful' for the opportunity as he rued missing the most important player of his career.

"Tomorrow gonna be a special thing," said Nadal. "I think very difficult, difficult one. Gonna be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. For me too. You know, at the end, you know, one of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving, no? At the end, live this moment will be difficult. Of course I am super excited and grateful to play with him."

The last time Nadal played doubles with Federer was at the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup in Prague five years ago. The world's top two singles players at the time beat Jack Sock and Sam Querrey in a supertiebreak to put Team Europe 9-3 ahead.

"Gonna try to do my best to have this moment even more special" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer

Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to take the court in the fourth match of the opening day of the 2022 Laver Cup.

The fifth edition of the tournament marks the first time the Big Four of Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be in action. Nadal, who arrived belatedly because his wife is expecting the couple's first child next month, wants to make Federer's last match an occasion to remember.

"I can't thank enough the rest of the team for await me until today that I had a tough personal situation now, so thank you very much, everyone, first of all. Yeah, I just think I gonna try to do my best in every single way, to help to have this moment even more special than what it's gonna be," Rafael Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal is making his first appearance in the Laver Cup in three years, third overall. Team Europe - with their star-studded lineup - will hope to continue their dominance over Team World with their fifth victory on the trot.

