"They continue to learn" - Diego Schwartzman on why Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are so successful

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's tour for nearly 15 years now, winning 58 Grand Slam titles between them and assembling all of the accolades the game has to offer.

Recently, World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman was incredibly complimentary of the trio, claiming they continue to learn even after the experience they have gained over the years.

"Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have many things but the most important thing is that they always want to be better," Schwartzman told ESPN. "(Even) today they continue to learn. You see them train and make others better."

.@dieschwartzman: “Federer, Nadal y Djokovic tienen muchas cosas pero lo más importante es que siempre quieren ser mejores. Hoy siguen aprendiendo. Los ves entrenarse y hacen mejores a los demás”. — Pablo Amalfitano (@AmalfiTenis) March 12, 2021

Speaking about World No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the Argentine claimed that watching him train can be scary and that he has the desire to always do better on a tennis court.

"You see him (Rafael Nadal) train and it scares you," the Argentine added. "Because of how hard it hits the ball, it bends your racket. He always wants to be better."

.@dieschwartzman: “Lo ves entrenar a @RafaelNadal y te da miedo; por lo fuerte que le pega te dobla la raqueta. Siempre quiere ser mejor”. — Pablo Amalfitano (@AmalfiTenis) March 12, 2021

Schwartzman recently defeated the Spaniard for the first time in his career at the tenth time of asking. The Argentine won 6-2 7-5 in their quarterfinal encounter in Rome before making it to the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time and bowing out against Novak Djokovic.

"With Roger Federer you are at the mercy of whether he wins or loses the points" - Diego Schwartzman

Roger Federer at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021

Advertisement

During the course of a long interview with ESPN, Diego Schwartzman also had words of high praise for 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The Argentine said that you are 'at the mercy' of the Swiss maestro while playing against him and also complimented his charisma.

"With Roger Federer you are at the mercy of whether he wins or loses the points. He doesn't let you do anything," the World No. 9 said. "He has charisma, class, education, goes anywhere and greets everyone."

.@dieschwartzman: “Con Federer estás a merced de que gane o pierda los puntos él. No te deja hacer nada. Tiene carisma, clase, educación, entra a cualquier lado y saluda a todo el mundo”. — Pablo Amalfitano (@AmalfiTenis) March 12, 2021

Roger Federer recently made his long-awaited return to the tennis tour in Doha following a 13-month absence due to a knee injury. Despite looking rusty, the Swiss maestro picked up a big win against Dan Evans in the second round before falling to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinal.

The 39-year-old subsequently withdrew from the ATP 500 event in Dubai and will now be seen next during the clay swing. Serious questions still surround his attempted comeback but Federer undoubtedly gained important match experience under his belt in Doha.