"Most of the stress Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are playing, it would be impossible for me to play" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek booked her place in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, taking down Daria Saville in straight sets. The Pole won 6-3, 6-4 on Louis Armstrong stadium to move one step closer to her title defense in New York.

At her press conference afterwards, Swiatek was asked about her thoughts on the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Currently the No. 1 and No. 2 in ATP rankings, Alcaraz and Djokovic have met thrice on tour this year already (French Open semifinals, Wimbledon final and Cincinnati final), with each encounter becoming more exciting than the previous.

The World No. 1 said she had watched both finals in their entirety, adding that she was excited to see the clash between two different generations. She was all praise for the duo, asserting that she might not have been able to handle the same stress and that it was "amazing" to see them keep their intensity up throughout .

"I watched both matches. I don't watch a lot, but these matches I actually watch from the beginning till the end. Yeah, they are always really exciting, and you see, you know, the clash of, like, two generations. Well, I don't know. They're just so solid and good," Iga Swiatek said.

"They don't give each other points for free. It's amazing how they can keep the intensity from the beginning till the end. I don't know. I'm just watching them as a fan, you know, because I know that most of the stress they are playing it would be impossible for me to play," she added.

Iga Swiatek also touched on what she could learn from watching those matches, pointing to Djokovic and Alcaraz's mental resolve and never-give-up attitude.

"I can learn obviously, like, from how they behave and, like, mentally how they never give up. There were like plenty of points in this match in Cincinnati when Carlos, I don't know, for example the match point how he saved this was unbelievable. I don't know. I'm watching more as a fan, yeah. But how they fight till the end and, like, the clash of these two games is just amazing," Iga Swiatek said.

While Alcaraz won the Wimbledon final, Djokovic prevailed in the other two. Overall, their head-to-head is tied at 2-2 at the moment.

"I don't think about the rivalries of other players a lot" - Iga Swiatek

US Open Tennis

When asked the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meant to the sport of tennis, however, Iga Swiatek did not have a concrete answer, seeing as she was not one to spend time thinking about the rivalries of other players.

Personally, she found their rivalry inspiring, as it reminded her that if they could handle the intensity of the game physically and mentally, then she should have no problem doing the same either.

"I don't know. Well, I don't know, really. I don't think about the rivalries of other players a lot. It's inspiring for me. I can say from my perspective. I don't know what it means to, like, whole society."

"For me it's inspiring, and for me it's sometimes, yeah, just an inspiration to work harder and to not give up in important moments. If they can handle it physically and mentally, then I know that I can, as well," Iga Swiatek said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis