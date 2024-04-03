Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently set foot in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a few days after the Miami Open 2024.

Fritz made it to the men's singles men draw in Miami as the 12th seed but his stay was short-lived as he lost to Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-4 in his opener. This was his eighth campaign at Miami Gardens, having reached the quarterfinals in 2023.

He is next scheduled to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters beginning on Sunday, April 7. As he prepares for the Monaco event, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle is on a trip to her hometown Minneapolis.

Riddle took to Instagram to share updates about her time in the city. She also posted a detailed account of her connection with the city in an attempt to clear the air, if any, on the purpose of her visit.

She revealed that her family continues to reside in Minneapolis but she moved to New York City for higher studies.

"I always get confused DM's when I come back to Minnesota — I grew up here! My parents and younger siblings all still live here. I moved away when I was 18 to go to college in NYC," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The 26-year-old then revealed that she earned her first bucks by selling almonds at a State Fair and then worked for American clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch. She wrote:

"My first job was at the Minnesota State fair when I was 14 selling cinnamon roasted almonds, then I worked at Abercrombie at the Mall of America."

Riddle continued:

"Spent most of my childhood up north at the lake or at my grandpa's dairy farm."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's recent Instagram story

"You're living in a suitcase" - Morgan Riddle on traveling on tour with boyfriend Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz with Morgan Riddle

Featuring in an episode of Sportsish podcast, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared her experience of living with a tennis player.

"I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it. And if you're dating or married to a football player, you don't go to all the away games," Riddle said.

Riddle claimed that she's always on the go as Fritz competes in different tournaments across the globe.

"If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you're not home ever, you're living in a suitcase basically," she said.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been seeing each other since June 2020 after crossing paths online.