"Mow the grass';"See David Beckham" - Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and others reveal their dream jobs at Wimbledon

Ace players like Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, and others revealed their dream jobs at Wimbledon if they were not playing tennis. Gauff, fresh off her second major win at Roland Garros, will be bidding for the title at Wimbledon too.

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka locked horns in the French Open finals, where the former emerged victorious as the champion after winning in two out of three sets. Her following stint at the German Tennis Open was cut short in the opening round, but she geared up for the 138th edition of Wimbledon, slated to begin on June 30, 2025.

Having touched down at the venue, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, Gauff, and others faced a lighthearted question on their entry as the team wished to know the players' dream jobs at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian player who peaked at No. 2 in the WTA rankings, bluntly said she would want to catch a glimpse of David Beckham at the Royal Box.

"At the entrance of the Royal Box to you know, see David Beckham."

The two-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she would have mowed the grass had she not been playing tennis in the London Grand Slam.

"People that mow the grass," she said while gesturing the action.

Sabalenka, the 2024 US Open champion and World No.1, would have liked to serve food since she could eat, too.

"Serving food because I would be eating as well while serving"

The World No. 1 Sinner's choice was being a ball boy, while German player Zverev chose to sell strawberries.

Coco Gauff recently silenced a fan with a fitting reply

Coco Gauff speaking at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has been enjoying some downtime with her friend in London before kicking off her Wimbledon campaign. She posted a video of them on TikTok, posing and dancing on the European streets.

"Pretty gals in London," her caption read.

A TikTok user jumped in the comment section, taking a jab at Gauff's tennis skills and also sharing a view about her 'looks'.

"atleast shes decent at tennis because her visuals is giving"

Displeased with the remark, the two-time Grand Slam singles champion silenced her, saying:

"Girl you're 12 lying abt being 21, tighten up before I tell your mom"

The 21-year-old ace player won the 2023 US Open title as the first American teenager to achieve it after Serena Williams in 1999. Her Roland Garros win was also notable for her nation after Williams' win in 2015.

