Coco Gauff shares glimpses of fun day while delighting in scrumptious meals with a friend ahead of Wimbledon

Ahead of her appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon, Coco Gauff was seen delighting in scrumptious meals with a friend during a fun outing. Wimbledon this year is scheduled from June 23 to July 13.

Before her Wimbledon run, Gauff was seen soaking in a relaxed mood along with her friend. The duo was seen food hopping, glimpses of which Gauff shared on social media. They were relishing a flavorful sandwich and what seemed to be a matcha drink. She also shared a snap of a strawberry with chocolate.

In a selfie shared by the world No. 2, Gauff was looking stunning with statement earrings, a neckpiece, and bold black sunglasses.

"I luv food," Gauff captioned the collage.

Gauff will compete at Wimbledon following her 2025 French Open victory over Aryna Sabalenka on June 7. After struggling in the first set against the World No. 1, the USA tennis star showed remarkable resilience to win 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

The French Open title marked her second singles Grand Slam win. Gauff suffered a defeat to Sabalenka in Madrid in the final round. The 21-year-old redeemed herself at Roland Garros to become the first American woman to win the title since Serena Williams.

"Trying to focus on the fundamentals of playing on grass" - Coco Gauff opens up about her preparation for Wimbledon

Following her French Open victory, Coco Gauff began her grass-court season at the Berlin Tennis Open. However, the American felt short of keeping up her winning momentum after a shocking 6-3, 6-3 defeat to China’s Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Nevertheless, Gauff arrived in London and expressed her excitement for Wimbledon. She further stated that she is gradually feeling confident by focusing on the basics of playing on the grass.

“Yeah, mentally, I am really excited," Gauff said. "Every time I come on these grounds, I get so inspired. So, I am really excited. Physically, like I had a week on. Or, I played a tournament last week and it wasn’t so great. So, this week I am really just trying to focus on the fundamentals of playing on grass and things like that. So, I am super excited, and I feel like each day I’m getting better, and hopefully I can do well here." (via profootballnetwork.com)

Gauff has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019, 2021, and 2024.

