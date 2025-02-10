Mukund Sasikumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Karan Singh receive wild card entry for Delhi Open

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar, and Karan Singh got wildcards for the upcoming Delhi Open 2025, scheduled to take place at the DLTA Complex from February 10 to 16. The trio will go into the ATP Challenger 75 event after being a part of the Indian team that defeated Togo 4-0 in the Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoff tie.

32 players will take part in the main draw of the hard-court tournament. Out of them, 21 got direct entries into the competition, six players came in through the playoffs, two got special exempts while Karan, Sasikumar, and Ramanathan were picked as wildcards.

Fantastic platform for experienced and rising players: Rohit Rajpal

Rohit Rajpal, India’s non-playing Davis Cup captain, said that players will get good chances of making their way up the ATP rankings with an impressive performance in the Delhi Open.

“This tournament is a fantastic platform for both experienced players and rising talent to test themselves at a high level,” Rajpal was quoted as saying by IANS.

“With valuable ranking points on offer, it provides a crucial opportunity for players to climb the ATP ladder and gain momentum in their seasons. The Delhi Open has consistently played a vital role in shaping careers, and it’s exciting to see a strong and competitive field once again ready to battle it out,” Rajpal added.

The Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva is the top seed in the main draw. Billy Harris of the United States and Tristan Schoolkate of Australia are the second and third seeds respectively. Schoolkate recently won his second Challenger title after coming up trumps in the Queensland International in Brisbane.

Former World No. 31 Lloyd Harris is also a part of the competition. Back in 2021, Harris defeated the legendary Rafael Nadal 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. Shintaro Mochizuki, who won the Boys’ Singles title at Wimbledon 2019, will also take part in the Delhi Open.

