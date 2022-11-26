"Musetti chooses the background music; it's 2022, and he listens to music from the 70s" - Matteo Berrettini on camaraderie in Italy's Davis Cup squad

Matteo Berrettini has hailed the camaraderie in the Italian team ahead of their Davis Cup semifinal against Canada in Malaga on Saturday.

Italy beat the USA 2-1 in the quarterfinals in midweek. Lorenzo Sonego put the Italians in the lead by beating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. However, Taylor Fritz restored parity for the USA by beating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.

In the winner-takes-all doubles, Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock in straight sets to take Italy to the last four.

Ahead of Italy's semifinal clash with Canada, Berrettini provided a sneak peek of the camaraderie in the team, saying about Musetti:

"Musetti chooses the background music, he practically lives with the music always on. And then I don't know how he does it … it's 2022,and he listens to music from the 70s. He listens to certain things that I didn't even know."

"As for socialisation, the others are obsessed with a card game called Sequence I think… for the rest we don't have a real hymn, perhaps a song that others put on for superstition is "night before exams", which would be on the subject ... But we don't have any major superstitious rites, apart from always sitting in the same places in the stands," he added.

Italy are seeking their second Davis Cup title since their only win in 1976. Australia await the Italy-Canada winner in the final.

"When I realized I was late with the preparation to be here, I said I would like to be there anyway" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Matteo Berrettini has not played since suffering an injury in Naples. He has not been deemed fit enough to play competitively but has still opted to join Italy's Davis Cup team to cheer his teammates.

Regarding his discussion with team captain Filippo Volandri, the World No. 16 said that regardless of his physical condition, he decided to be part of the team.

"When Volandri called me a year and a half ago to start this new project, he told me that the fundamental thing is to create a group," said Matteo Berrettini.

"And I immediately shared his vision. In my opinion in Davis, and yesterday we demonstrated it, that's the most important thing. So when I realised that I was late with the preparation to be here, I said I would like to be there anyway because in my opinion I can give my contribution and last year I suffered three times at home," he added.

Eurosport IT @Eurosport_IT



#Berrettini | #DavisCup | #EurosportTENNIS Berrettini ci svela le sue condizioni e non chiude la porta a un "miracolo" per la Coppa Davis Berrettini ci svela le sue condizioni e non chiude la porta a un "miracolo" per la Coppa Davis 👀 #Berrettini | #DavisCup | #EurosportTENNIS https://t.co/ZSQsixY0Zp

Italy are also without another top player, Jannik Sinner, who is absent due to injury.

