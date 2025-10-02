  • home icon
  "My apartment is quite small" - Jannik Sinner makes heartwarming admission about how he still depends on his parents after China Open win

"My apartment is quite small" - Jannik Sinner makes heartwarming admission about how he still depends on his parents after China Open win

By Krutik Jain
Oct 02, 2025
After the heartbreaking US Open final loss, Jannik Sinner has bounced back to win the 2025 China Open in Beijing to get his hands on a tall trophy, which has no place inside his home.

After defeating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 to win the China Open, Sinner, who has now won 21 ATP Tour–level titles overall, was asked where he keeps all his trophies. The Italian replied:

“In my parents' place always. My apartment is quite small, so there's not a lot of space.”
Sinner is still 24, but he is already one of the best players in tennis. He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. He finished runner-up in Roland Garros and the US Open.

For the first time since 2020, World No. 1 and No. 2 won ATP titles in the same week. Carlos Alcaraz won the Japan Open as the two battled for the rankings before the ATP Finals in Turin. Sinner will be at an advantage in Shanghai as Alcaraz has opted to skip the tournament.

Jannik Sinner's humble response to Novak Djokovic comparisons after winning second China Open

This was Jannik Sinner's second time winning the China Open, after previously winning it in 2023. With his second title here in Beijing, he joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the only three players to have won multiple titles at the Beijing ATP 500 event. Sinner was asked about the comparisons to the Serb, to which he had a humbled response:

“I always say comparing me to Novak, he’s in a different league with everything he has achieved in his career. I’m just a normal 24-year-old who tries to play the best tennis possible.”

Sinner said it's too early to compare him to the legends of the game. They did it for a long time, and he's just starting.

“I know I’ve won some great titles in my young career, but let’s see how long I can hold it," Sinner said. "What Novak, Rafa and Roger did for 15-plus years was amazing. Novak is still here and showing some incredible tennis. So let’s see.
“But I’m not comparing myself. I’m here to play. I’m here to enjoy. I’m also happy that I can say I won two times here. If it stays at two? If it’s more, I’m more happy? I don’t know if I’m more happy. I don’t know.”

Sinner did add, though, that he aims to break Djokovic's record of winning six titles at the China Open.

