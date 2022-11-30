"My baby football" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reminisces on an old video of daughter Olympia 

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have warmed the hearts of millions of fans on many occasions, particularly with videos sharing adorable moments accompanied by their daughter Olympia.

Ohanian recently recalled a heart-filling memory that he shared with his daughter five years ago. In a video from 2017, the Reddit co-founder was seen holding his daughter in his arms in a way similar to how American football players hold the ball. He shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday, and wrote:

"I miss my baby football!"

Ohanian and Serena Williams have recorded various adorable instances with Olympia over the years. The five-year-old has remained an integral part of both of their lives. She also has a sizeable social media following, as she shadows her parent's path to being labeled as a celebrity.

Williams' husband shares a great relationship with Olympia as they are often seen gifting surprises to each other. He even went on to state that 'her opinion is the only opinion' he cares about.

"In many ways, her opinion is the only opinion I care about," he said in a conversation with Abram Brown from The Information.

Serena Williams, likewise, has been a caring mother, taking enough time for Olympia despite her busy schedule. She even launched a children's book called 'The Adventures of Qai Qai', which stars Olympia's doll.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia experiment new pancake making techniques

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spent some quality time with his daughter Olympia, experimenting with new pancake-making techniques as they made their weekend eventful.

In a video shared by Ohanian on Instagram on Sunday, the father and daughter duo were seen making pancakes of different shapes and sizes on a griddle. Olympia showed off her artistic skills as she drew pictures of butterflies, dogs, and strawberries. Later, he signed off the video by making a pancake on which he wrote 'OLYMPIA'.

"I told y'all I'd be back with an upgrade! Got a non-stick pancake griddle and some squeeze bottles with super small tips for extra precision. I gotta work on the batter (should be thicker since I'm now doing this on a cold griddle and I don't want it to run) but we're in for a fun Sunday. Today was Experimental Pancake day - an unexpected bonus to doing it this way is Olympia Ohanian can easily draw with me because the griddle is off," the Seven Seven Six founder captioned his Instagram post.

