Coco Gauff recently celebrated her younger brother Codey's 16th birthday and took a trip down memory lane by sharing some delightful pictures. The American tennis star also affectionately referred to Codey as her "biggest cheerleader".

Coco is the eldest among her three siblings, with her brothers Codey and Cameron being four and nine years younger than her, respectively. She often acknowledges her family's unwavering support as a significant contributing factor to her achievements.

Coco Gauff recently took to social media to celebrate her brother Codey's 16th birthday by sharing a collage featuring themselves. The World No. 3 also expressed her gratitude to Codey for his unwavering support, referring to him as her "biggest cheerleader".

"Happy birthday lil bro. "My biggest cheerleader" - Coco Gauff revisits fond memories with brother Codey as she celebrates his 16th birthday. Love you @codeygauff. Enjoy it ❤️ ❤️ ," Gauf captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Coco has always spoken highly of her family, having previously emphasized the valuable lessons she has gained from her younger siblings.

The 19-year-old firmly believes that children, unlike adults, possess the ability to express themselves freely, making them exceptional sources of knowledge. She gave an example of her brother Codey and his "confident but low-key persona" that she greatly admired.

"I think honestly you learn almost more from kids that you do from adults at times, because they are so, I guess, unbiased and carefree in the world," she said in a press conference. "Especially my brother Codey. He has this really confident but low-key persona about him. That's something that I really try to emulate on the court."

"She's the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago" - Billie Jean King revels in Coco Gauff's rise

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Billie Jean King recently expressed that the obstacles she and her female colleagues faced 50 years ago in their quest for equal pay were vindicated when Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open.

This year's New York Major marked the 50th anniversary of a groundbreaking achievement in the tournament's history - the establishment of equal pay for both male and female players. In 1973, King took the lead in this movement, rallying sponsors and urging the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to adopt a policy of equal prize money at the Grand Slam.

In a recent interview, King praised Gauff's triumph at Flushing Meadows, stating that the young athlete is a valuable asset to the world of tennis.

"Coco winning was just fantastic. When I see her, she's the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago. Gauff going to be really fantastic for our sport," she told PEOPLE magazine.

Billie Jean King has also commended Coco Gauff for her unwavering commitment to advocating for social justice. The 79-year-old tennis legend further emphasized that the World No. 3 serves as an exemplary role model for the younger generation.

"I think she's such a force, because of her background and care for social justice. It comes from her grandmother [Yvonne Lee Odom]. Her grandmother was the first Black child to go to an all-white school in Delray," she added.

King is also hopeful that Coco Gauff will ascend to the top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings in the future.

"But I want her to be happy, number one. She's really exciting to watch and a great athlete," she expressed.