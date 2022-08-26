"My brother, let's give em a good show" - Nick Kyrgios to Thanasi Kokkinakis after drawing compatriot in US Open 1R

Nick Kyrgios wants to 'put on a good show' with Thanasi Kokkinakis after drawing his compatriot in the first round of the US Open.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have enjoyed great success on the doubles court this year, winning titles at the Australian Open and Atlanta. The pair also reached the semis in Miami, losing to Hubert Hurkacz and John Isner. However, the two Australians haven't met each other on tour in singles.

Both players have won a singles title this year, with Kyrgios doing so in Washington D.C. and Kokkinakis at Adelaide 2. The 26th-ranked Kyrgios is on a roll coming into New York, winning 10 of his 12 matches on North American hardcourt. During the same period, Kokkinakis - ranked 70th in the world - has gone 1-3.

Ahead of the pair's first tour-level meeting, Kyrgios wants the two to put on a spectacle, posting on Instagram stories:

"My brother, let's give em a good show."

Kyrgios, seeded 23rd in New York, is slated to meet defending champion Daniil Medvedev in a blockbuster fourth-round clash.

How have Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis fared at US Open?

Kyrgios (right) and Kokkinakis have won two doubles titles this year

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have rather modest records at Flushing Meadows.

While Kyrgios has gone 8-8 at the last Grand Slam of the year, Kokkinakis has won only one of his three matches. Kyrgios has made four third-round appearances and has had as many first-round exits too. Meanwhile, Kokkinakis won his lone Flushing Meadows main draw match in 2019, beating Ilya Ivashka.

While Kyrgios lost in the first round at the US Open last year to Roberto Bautista Agut, Kokkinakis fell in the second round of qualifying to Yuichi Sugita. However, it goes without saying that Kyrgios is primed for a deep run at Flushing Meadows this year.

He made a surprise run to the Wimbledon final this summer, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. The temperamental Australian finally seems to be playing his best tennis with his new-found consistency. Armed with one of the best serves in the game and powerful groundstrokes, Kyrgios is expected to at least make the second week in New York.

If Nick Kyrgios reaches there, he'll likely run into Medvedev, whom he has beaten three times in their four previous meetings. This includes a win in the pair's last meeting in the second round of the Canadian Open.

