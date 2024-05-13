"My brother makes me proud" - Matteo Berrettini delighted by brother Jacopo's run to final at ATP Francavilla Challenger

Matteo Berrettini recently expressed pride over his brother's achievement on the challenger tour. The younger brother of Matteo Berretini, Jacopo, reached the final at a Challenger tournament for the first time in his career at the ATP Francavilla Challenger.

As Matteo charts his comeback after being sidelined due to injuries, his younger brother is taking significant strides in his young career.

Jacopo reached the final at the Francavilla Challenger, losing to the top seed Titouan Droguet 6-3, 7-6(4). The former World No. 6 took to Instagram to express his feeling of pride over his younger brother.

"My brother makes me proud," Matteo Berrettini wrote.

To this, Jacopo replied:

"Together."

In January 2023, Jacopo spoke to ATP.com about how his brother has helped him with his tennis. He mentioned that the brothers shared their team, while also acknowledging the unwavering support he gets from the 2021 Wimbledon finalist.

“He’s really important in my life, in tennis and normal life. But in tennis he’s… supporting me every time. He gives me this chance to enjoy his team [since] two years ago. Now we have one big team to share, so he made this support to me too. Every time he’s there. I know that he’s there," he said to ATP.com

When brothers Matteo Berrettini and Jacopo Berrettini reached the main draw at Acapulco Open

The Italian pictured at the 2023 United Cup

One of their dreams came true when Jacapo Berrettini punched his ticket for the main draw and joined his elder brother Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Acapulco Open. The youngster lost his first set 0-6 in the first qualifying but powered through to win the match and then also won his second qualifying match to get through to the main draw at the ATP level for the first time.

Jacapo credited elder brother Matteo for his exceptional result. He told ATP.com that Matteo was his inspiration and that nothing would be possible without him.

"Without him(Matteo) [none of this] would be possible. Not just for the [qualifying] wild card but for everything. He is my inspiration, he's really a true champion and really a very good person. For me he's the most important person in my life. I really want to say thanks to him. It's really nice to have him here and in general in my life," Jacopo told ATP.com.

Reminiscing their childhood, Jacopo said being a professional tennis player was a dream for them.

"We were having fun. "We had the dream [of becoming professionals], but just that. Not a goal, but a dream. And this now for us is still a dream. It's something that is crazy. Tomorrow we are going to play on the same day at one tournament. It's so big. It's still a dream," he said.

Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the Italian Open, saying that he was not ready to perform and give his best.