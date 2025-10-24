  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Taylor Fritz
  • "My brother has severe autism" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle makes heartbreaking revelation as she slams Trump's controversial decision

"My brother has severe autism" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle makes heartbreaking revelation as she slams Trump's controversial decision

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 24, 2025 03:46 GMT
Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle (background), Donald Trump (inset), Sources: Getty
Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle (background), Donald Trump (inset), Sources: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revealed that her younger brother is autistic. Riddle's admission comes in the wake of the Donald Trump-led US administration cutting funding to the federal department responsible for providing education to children with special needs.

Ad

On Thursday, October 23, Riddle took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy Reel, in which she was joined by Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota. Here, the American influencer spoke up about her little brother and his autism.

"I have never talked about this before and I've never made a video like this before, but my little brother has special needs and has pretty severe autism," Riddle said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 28-year-old also expressed concern over how US President Donald Trump seemingly wants to do away with the expenses the government incurs on providing education to young ones suffering from disabilities such as autism.

"I wanted to talk about that because this week the Trump administration decided to completely gut the department of special education, that provides funding and support to children with disabilities and families," she added.
Ad
Ad

Subsequently, in an Instagram Story, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a picture of her autistic brother as he was scrolling through a smartphone. According to Riddle, her brother counts among the ones being 'harmed' by the politics playing out in the USA. She captioned the post:

"Who is being harmed by men and their "politics" btw"
Riddle&#039;s Instagram Story featuring her autistic brother (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)
Riddle's Instagram Story featuring her autistic brother (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend reacts to Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's disclosure

Grigor Dimitrov (left) and Eiza Gonzalez (right) (Source: Getty)
Grigor Dimitrov (left) and Eiza Gonzalez (right) (Source: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, the renowned Mexian actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez, took notice of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's post on Instagram. Expressing her support for the way Riddle stood up for people with special needs, Gonzalez wrote in the comments:

Ad
"Angel. 🤍 amazing for speaking up for those who can’t 🤍🤍"
Dimitrov&#039;s girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez&#039;s comment on Fritz&#039;s girlfriend Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram Reel featuring Tim Walz (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)
Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez's comment on Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram Reel featuring Tim Walz (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)

On the tennis front, Riddle's boyfriend Taylor Fritz, the World No. 4, most recently suffered a chastening experience at the 2025 Swiss Indoors in Basel. The American, seeded No. 1 in the Swiss city, began his campaign against surprise Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot and needed to produce his best to get over the line.

However, Fritz's luck ran out in the next round, as he fell to Ugo Humbert 3-6, 4-6. The American's next competitive outing is set to come at the Paris Masters, the year's last ATP Masters 1000 event.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications