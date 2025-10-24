Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revealed that her younger brother is autistic. Riddle's admission comes in the wake of the Donald Trump-led US administration cutting funding to the federal department responsible for providing education to children with special needs.On Thursday, October 23, Riddle took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy Reel, in which she was joined by Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota. Here, the American influencer spoke up about her little brother and his autism.&quot;I have never talked about this before and I've never made a video like this before, but my little brother has special needs and has pretty severe autism,&quot; Riddle said.The 28-year-old also expressed concern over how US President Donald Trump seemingly wants to do away with the expenses the government incurs on providing education to young ones suffering from disabilities such as autism.&quot;I wanted to talk about that because this week the Trump administration decided to completely gut the department of special education, that provides funding and support to children with disabilities and families,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, in an Instagram Story, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a picture of her autistic brother as he was scrolling through a smartphone. According to Riddle, her brother counts among the ones being 'harmed' by the politics playing out in the USA. She captioned the post:&quot;Who is being harmed by men and their &quot;politics&quot; btw&quot;Riddle's Instagram Story featuring her autistic brother (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend reacts to Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's disclosureGrigor Dimitrov (left) and Eiza Gonzalez (right) (Source: Getty)Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, the renowned Mexian actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez, took notice of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's post on Instagram. Expressing her support for the way Riddle stood up for people with special needs, Gonzalez wrote in the comments:&quot;Angel. 🤍 amazing for speaking up for those who can’t 🤍🤍&quot;Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez's comment on Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram Reel featuring Tim Walz (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)On the tennis front, Riddle's boyfriend Taylor Fritz, the World No. 4, most recently suffered a chastening experience at the 2025 Swiss Indoors in Basel. The American, seeded No. 1 in the Swiss city, began his campaign against surprise Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot and needed to produce his best to get over the line. However, Fritz's luck ran out in the next round, as he fell to Ugo Humbert 3-6, 4-6. The American's next competitive outing is set to come at the Paris Masters, the year's last ATP Masters 1000 event.