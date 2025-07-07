Who is Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend? Meet Eiza Gonzalez, the Mexican actress turning heads at Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov is hitting his stride at Wimbledon 2025 after weeks of disappointing results due to injuries and poor form. He has reached the fourth round here for the third year in a row, ousting Yoshihito Nishioka, Corentin Moutet and Sebastian Ofner to achieve the feat this time.

Dimitrov will face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a spot in the quarterfinals on Monday, July 7. He has received tremendous support at the tournament, and throughout the past few weeks, from his girlfriend, actress Eiza Gonzalez. They started dating in April 2025 and confirmed their relationship when she took to Instagram to wish the tennis pro on his birthday.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G," Eiza Gonzalez on Instagram.

Gonzalez is a well-known actress and singer. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, in 1990. Her breakout role came in 2010 when she was cast in the teen sitcom Sueña conmigo, on Nickelodeon. Two years later, she made her big screen debut in Casi 30. She then moved to Los Angeles, USA, in August 2013 to pursue her Hollywood dreams.

Gonzalez was cast in the television show From Dusk till Dawn: The Series in 2013, a remake of the movie of the same name. She played the role essayed by Salma Hayek in the original film. This was the first English-speaking role of her career. The series premiered in 2014 and ended after three seasons in 2016.

The show turned out to be Gonzalez's big break, helping her bag notable roles in big-budget films. She has since starred in the hit movies Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, Alita: Battle Angel, and Godzilla vs Kong over the past few years. She was also a part of the Netflix adaptation of the Three Body Problem. Her most recent releases were the science-fiction horror movie Ash, and the action movie Fountain of Youth, both of which came out this year.

Gonzalez has been thriving in her professional life, and her personal life has now started to blossom as well. She seems completely smitten by Dimitrov, and is rooting for him to make a deep run at Wimbledon.

Eiza Gonzalez spotted cheering for Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025

Eiza Gonzalez at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eiza Gonzalez is currently in London to support her boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov's campaign at Wimbledon 2025. She arrived prior to the start of the tournament and was by her partner's side during his practice sessions.

Gonzalez was then spotted cheering for Dimitrov during his second-round match against Corentin Moutet on Thursday, July 3. She captured some moments from her visit to share on social media, uploading photos of her partner interacting with fans and one of herself looking chic in a glamorous outfit.

Dimitrov will face his toughest test at Wimbledon in the fourth round against the top-ranked Jannik Sinner on Monday. Having lost their last four matches, he will be keen to finally snap his losing skid against the Italian.

