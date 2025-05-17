Serena Williams drops 3-word reaction to Grigor Dimitrov & girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez making their relationship official

Serena Williams has reacted to Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez making their relationship public. The 23-time Major winner has been a close friend of the Bulgarian tennis player for several years.

Williams retired from pro tennis at the 2022 US Open with several records to her name, including most Major titles won by a female player in the Open era (23), most matches won at the Majors by a woman in tennis history (367), and most prize money accrued on-court ($94.8 million). Since her retirement, the American has focused on her family life and business ventures while making a few public appearances here and there.

Despite being away from tennis, Serena Williams shares a close bond with her close confidants, including Grigor Dimitrov. Earlier on Friday (May 16), Hollywood actress Eiza Gonzalez expressed her love for the World No. 15 on Instagram, confirming their relationship after weeks of speculation.

"To the kindest most thoughtful man, I admire every inch of the human you are and you are becoming... I love you G," Eiza Gonzalez wrote on her Instagram handle while attaching a few pictures of the two from this week's Women in Cinema gala in Cannes.

Williams approved of their relationship and promptly replied to Gonzalez's Instagram post.

"Aiiiiiiiiiiiii love this," Serena Williams wrote in the comments to Eiza Gonzalez's post.

Serena Williams replies to Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram post (@eizagonzalez)

Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when the 35-year-old A-lister was spotted in the Bulgarian player's box at the Madrid Open. Earlier this week, they took their relationship to the next level by attending the 'Women in Cinema' gala at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Serena Williams was in attendance for Grigor Dimitrov's Miami Open final run last year

Serena Williams trains with Grigor Dimitrov at the US Open 2022 | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov get along well these days after having a rocky start to their friendship in the 2010s, when the latter was dating the American's archrival Maria Sharapova. The 23-time Major winner has been spotted publicly with the former World No. 3 on many occasions in public since he split with the Russian four-time Major winner.

More recently, Williams watched Dimitrov's 2024 Miami Open semifinal outing against Alexander Zverev live at the Hard Rock Stadium. Buoyed by her friend's support, the then-32-year-old beat the higher-ranked German 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 to reach the title match of the 1000-level event.

After the match, the former World No. 1 was spotted chatting with the Bulgarian outside the stadium.

