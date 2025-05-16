Days after sparking romance rumors in Madrid, Grigor Dimitrov & actress Eiza Gonzalez turn up glam at Cannes' 'Women in Cinema' gala

  • home icon
By Rudra Biswas
Modified May 16, 2025 17:34 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov accompanied Hollywood actress and his rumored girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, to the 'Women in Cinema's gala at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival at Cannes, France, earlier this week. The event, which is organized by the Red Sea International Foundation, is being held side-by-side with the Cannes Festival and is aimed at chronicling the achievements of several female filmmakers, actors and executives.

Dimitrov has had a mediocre season on the ATP Tour this year, dropping nine of 23 matches and struggling with injury and consistency. The 33-year-old's most recent loss came in the second round of the Italian Open, where he put together a listless display, losing 7-5, 6-3 to local favorite Francesco Passaro.

While Grigor Dimitrov's prospects for silverware have become dull, his off-court life has been flourishing. The World No. 15 has reportedly started dating A-lister Eiza Gonzalez, known for her roles in Baby Driver, Ambulance and Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, this year. Gonzalez sat in the Bulgarian's players' box during the Madrid Open a few weeks ago.

This week, they attended the Women in Cinema gala organized by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Foundation this week. While the former World No. 3 donned a simple black suit and pants, his 35-year-old girlfriend was in a beige bodycon minidress.

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, will next compete at the Geneva Open next week as the third seed in the men's singles draw at the ATP 250 tournament. The 33-year-old will be eager to win his first title of 2025 at the claycourt event ahead of the French Open later this month.

Grigor Dimitrov expresses amazement at girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez's all-black look

Earlier this month, Grigor Dimitrov posted a picture of Eiza Gonzalez from a media interaction. The California-based actress paired a black leather skirt with a bralette top featuring sequins on its shoulders. The Bulgarian wrote in the caption of his Instagram story:

“Are you kidding me 🔥🖤 @eizagonzalez."

The nine-time ATP singles titlist has a history of dating high-profile celebrities, like former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova. R&B star Nicole Scherzinger, businesswoman Lolita Osmanova and actress Madalina Ghenea.

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Edited by Bhargav
