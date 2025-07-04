Grigor Dimitrov’s actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez lovingly supports Bulgarian from the stands during stylish Wimbledon outing

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend and actress, Eiza Gonzalez, recently shared a sneak peek of her appearance at the tennis star's Wimbledon match. The Bulgarian player is now preparing for his next round at the tournament.

Ad

Dimitrov was last seen in action on Thursday, July 3, when he played in the Wimbledon second round against Corentin Moutet. The former dominated the match and advanced to the next round with a score of 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. He is now slated to play Sebastian Ofner in the third round.

While Dimitrov was busy playing on the court, his girlfriend, Gonzalez, extended her support by visiting the match and cheering for him from the stands. She shared glimpses of her visit on her Instagram story, where she shared a video of the court while her boyfriend was interacting with the fans. The story's caption read:

Ad

Trending

"🎯❤️😍"

Gonzalez’s Instagram story (@eizagonzalez)

In the second story, she uploaded a glamorous picture of herself in the stands, where she was seen wearing a stylish white-colored outfit.

Ad

Gonzalez’s Instagram story (@eizagonzalez)

Here are some more pictures of her rocking an elegant yet chic white-colored outfit:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple usually shares adorable updates with each other on social media.

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend shared a heartfelt wish on the Bulgarian's birthday

Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, started dating in April 2025. They were first together at the Madrid Open, where the latter supported the player from the stands. They made their relationship public in May 2025, with Gonzalez posting a heartfelt birthday message for him, showcasing her love for him on his 34th birthday.

Ad

She uploaded several pictures on her Instagram handle, in which the Bulgarian was seen donning a classy black coat, while his girlfriend wore a brown dress. She penned a heartwarming note in the caption, calling him the man of her dreams.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible," wrote Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend.

Ad

"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming," González added in her caption. "I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"

Grigor Dimitrov commenced his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International. He fell short of advancing further than the semifinals, where Jiri Lehecka bested him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More