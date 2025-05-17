Grigor Dimitrov and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez make relationship public with loving display on Bulgarian's birthday

Grigor Dimitrov and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez have made their relationship public after a glamorous appearance in Cannes. Gonzalez broke the news by making Dimitrov's birthday special with a loving wish.

Dimitrov and Gonzalez's connection first came to light when the Mexican actress made an appearance in his player's box at the Madrid Open. The duo added fuel to the romance rumors by stepping out in stylish formal wear at the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation in Cannes, France.

Eiza Gonzalez then made a public declaration of her love for Grigor Dimitrov by penning a loving message on his 34th birthday (May 16). Describing Dimitrov as the "man of her dreams," Gonzalez expressed her deep admiration for the Bulgarian and looked forward to them celebrating many more birthdays together.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You’re truly my absolutely favorite human ever, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful man, I admire every inch of the human you are and you are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more forever. I love you G. ❤️," Gonzalez captioned her Instagram post.

Grigor Dimitrov's close friend and tennis legend Serena Williams shared her feelings about their relationship with an endearing response to Eiza Gonzalez's post.

Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez made waves with adorable moment at Madrid Open

The Bulgarian and his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez - Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez garnered significant attention because of their adorable interaction after the Bulgarian's 6-3, 6-4 win over Nicolas Jarry in his opening match at the 2025 Madrid Open. As Dimitrov headed to his player's box to celebrate with his team, Gonzalez gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Hollywood actress Eva Longoria was also present to cheer on the World No. 15, giving him an enthusiastic high-five after his triumph.

Following his victory against Jarry, Dimitrov defeated Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 7-6(3) before suffering a 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-4 loss to Gabriel Diallo in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The 34-year-old also had a short-lived campaign at the Italian Open, as Francesco Passaro pulled off a shock upset in their second-round encounter.

Grigor Dimitrov will now turn his focus to his training for the French Open, which is scheduled to begin on May 25.

