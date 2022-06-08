"My career would have been very different if I hadn't had my family" - French Open champion Rafael Nadal on his family's importance in his career

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title on Sunday, beating Norway's Casper Ruud in straight sets. His Roland Garros triumph saw him claim his 22nd Grand Slam title, extending his lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have 20 Majors each.

In an interview with French magazine Paris Match after the win, Nadal talked about how crucial his family has been throughout his career.

“One of the keys to success was to stay at home. I never had any doubts about that. My career would have been very different if I hadn't had my family. I am no longer a child! But it's as if we all live in the same village. Everyone talks to each other and everyone knows each other. I am very close to my father, my mother. It is obvious when you see us together," Nadal said.

Early in his life, the Spaniard had the option of moving to Barcelona but chose to stay in Mallorca, a decision that has definitely paid off.

"The Spanish Tennis Federation offered to move me to Barcelona. But my uncle – who was my coach – knew that in Mallorca, I was playing with a good group, surrounded by good players, and that everything was going well," Nadal said.

Nadal tied the knot in 2019, marrying long-term girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello, who also hails from Mallorca, and the 36-year-old credited her for helping him grow.

"We got married to have a big party. Basically, it hasn't changed much in our lives since we've been together for 17 years. But there had come a time in our lives when it felt like the right timing to do it. She helped me grow in this environment,” said Nadal.

Rafael Nadal beings Radiofrequency Ablation Treatment to overcome foot injury

Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation has not been confirmed yet.

Just two days after winning his 14th Roland Garros title, Rafael Nadal reached Barcelona for the first session of a new treatment for his long-standing foot injury. He suffers from a degenerative condition in his foot, known as the Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, which has plagued him from the early stages of his career.

His doctor and his team are trying to find a long-term solution, the first step of which was the radiofrequency ablation treatment, or RFA, a process that can reduce the pain in his foot for quite some time.

The Spaniard spoke on the topic in a post-match press conference after the final in Paris, where he elaborated on using anesthetic injections and anti-inflammatories to participate in the 2022 French Open and stressed on the need to find others ways to address the issue going forward.

