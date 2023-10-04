"My dad has always been next to me even when he was not there" - Stefanos Tsitsipas confirms his father's return to coaching team

Stefanos Tsitsipas has confirmed his father's return to his coaching team. The World No. 5 said he sensed his father's presence even when he was physically absent.

Despite starting the season in fine fashion by reaching the Australian Open final, Stefanos Tsitsipas has hit a rough patch since the French Open. He suffered a crushing quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the clay court major.

Apart from the Los Cabos Open, where he won the final against Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, he has been unable to progress beyond the pre-quarterfinal stages in any of the tournaments he has participated in since.

Ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he won his first-ever ATP title back in 2018, the Greek sat down for an interview, giving us a glimpse into his relationship with his father.

Stefanos Tsitsipas declared that even though his father is not physically present at times, he will forever be an important part of his coaching squad. The 25-year-old also shed light on how some people attempt to burn bridges in good relationships.

“My dad has always been next to me even when he was not there and people didn’t see him he was always there by my side digitally. He is here to stay I mean I have no intention of ever changing my dad or pushing him away, you know people are always going to try and I don’t know..try and create rumours or try to destroy what you have with someone that is really close to you in any way or form. He is someone that cannot be excluded,” Tsitsipas said (via Tennis TV).

Stefanos Tsitsipas, when asked about former coach Mark Philippoussis, said that he struggled to adapt to Philippoussis's coaching style and, more crucially, feared losing his identity as a player without his father's physical presence.

“Mark Philippoussis is not part of the team anymore, I wanted to try with a coach and I wanted to see how that might work. It was a little bit off-tune in many ways and not having the presence of my dad there felt like I was losing part of my identity as a player, I wasn’t just able to adjust to the new form or ways or teaching or methods that were applied by Mark who I admired and liked watching a lot on TV when I was younger,” he stated.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on his US Open exit this year - “By no means I’m supposed to put any blame on any people”

2023 US Open - Day 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas has taken all the blame for his lackluster performance at the US Open, where he exited in the second round.

After four hours and four minutes, Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 128th-ranked Dominic Stricker with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

In his post-match interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas made it crystal clear that the second-round defeat was on his shoulders.

"By no means I'm supposed to put any blame on any people or any members of my team," Tsitsipas said.

"Everything on court is under my control and under my talents, and the way I can play this sport are shown out on the court," he added.