"My dad is laughing less now" - Jannik Sinner makes honest admission about non-tennis hobby that keeps him relaxed

Jannik Sinner recently got real about whether his aptitude for golf has improved, if at all. The Italian and his father, Hans-Peter, have been teeing off regularly, which has admittedly kept him relaxed.This week, Sinner is competing at the China Open, where he won the title in 2023. The World No. 2 has gotten his campaign at the ATP 500 tournament off to a great start, having reached the quarterfinals for the loss of just one set so far.During his press conference following a three-set win over Terence Atmane, the 24-year-old was asked about a previous Instagram story posted by his coach Darren Cahill, where the four-time Major winner was playing golf at a driving range. In the video, his father Hans-Peter can be seen laughing at his son who missed the ball on his swing by a lot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen pressed on whether he has gotten better at golf since, Jannik Sinner came up with a tongue-in-cheek response. He also claimed that there is no competitive aspect to the activity for him.&quot;Yes, because worse it cannot get,&quot; Jannik Sinner said to the media in Beijing while laughing. &quot;No, I have improved a little bit. But yeah, it's not there where I would love to, that's for sure. I'm not playing also a lot. I just play to have some fun.&quot;&quot;Me and my dad, now we are quite even with the level we play. So he's laughing less now,&quot; he addee. &quot;No, we have some fun. Sometimes we go. I like to go in great company. I'm not there to compete, so... Yeah, I have improved slightly. Not much, though, but slightly.&quot;Jannik Sinner will next face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 China Open. The Italian is looking forward to playing the World No. 57 if his comments to the media in Beijing are anything to go by.Jannik Sinner on tough China Open QF: &quot;It's kind of a new challenge&quot;Jannik Sinner leads Fabian Marozsan 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, having beaten the Hungarian in the semifinals of last year's Halle Open. The top seed believes that his quarterfinal opponent has a &quot;very high&quot; peak, which means he will have to be at his best levels to prevail.&quot;Yeah, we played in Halle the last time, some time ago, more than a year ago. But he's playing great. His peak is very, very high. He's a big hitter. Has great touch with the ball also,&quot; Sinner added. &quot;But I'm looking forward to it. It's kind of new challenge again, facing a very tough opponent after more than a year. Let's see what's coming. But I'm very excited.&quot;Sinner will be eager to secure his second career title in Beijing after a close runner-up finish to archrival Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 China Open. If the 24-year-old goes all the way at the ATP 500 tournament, it will also bode well for his year-end World No. 1 finish prospects.