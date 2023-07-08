"My daughter is already so much cooler than me" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off Olympia's new sneakers

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently showed off a pair of dope Nike sneakers owned by his daughter Olympia.

Williams is one of the most distinguished personalities in the sporting world. The American amassed 73 WTA singles titles in her career and clinched a colossal 23 Grand Slams -- the most by any woman in the Open Era. Afer a brilliant career that lasted more than two decades, Williams walked away from her professional career at the 2022 US Open, where she went as far as the third round.

Among other factors, her love for motherhood and growing her family played a role in the former World No. 1 finally deciding to hang up her racquet when she did. Since then, the 41-year-old frequently keeps her fan base up to date with her and Olympia's day-to-day activities.

The Reddit co-founder, meanwhile, is also known for his exquisite taste and intimate bond with his family of three. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first stumbled upon each other in a hotel in Rome and after dating for a while, they tied the knot in November 2017. They welcomed Olympia to the world in September that same year.

Apart from sharing several interests, the couple also shares a deep love for their daughter. Most recently, Alexis Ohanian showcased a classy pair of Nike sneakers in the 4-year-old's collection.

The pair of junior kicks appear to be inspired by the company's Jordan 1 specs and come retrofitted with their daughter's name. Furthermore, the sneakers feature a reflective design that is sensitive to light. The internet personality shared the pair via his Twitter handle and proclaimed that Olympia was "so much cooler" than him.

"My daughter is already so much cooler than me," captioned Alexis Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian My daughter is already so much cooler than me. My daughter is already so much cooler than me. https://t.co/DH6Aa2FbRD

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian gearing up to welcome their second child

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Tennis star Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are all set for their family to grow and recently spoke about finalizing a name for their second child.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 MET Gala. Williams and Ohanian surprised the world after the former revealed a baby bump as she arrived at the event.

In an exclusive interview with People, Alexis Ohanian talked about how the couple is actively hunting for baby names and has passed on a few ideas they came across. The entrepreneur also mentioned using ChatGPT to help ease the process.

"After Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena told me we cannot name the next kid Alexis, so I’m out of ideas."

"Serena Williams Ohanian Jr., I guess it wouldn't be a junior, or maybe it could be. I don't know the rules — but we already broke the rules anyway. But yes, we’ve got some names bopping around if it’s a girl. I used ChatGPT to come up with some ideas too, so we’ll see where we go," Alexis Ohanian said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes