"My daughter was devastated and cried all the way home" - Coco Gauff receives criticism for her behavior at WTA Finals

A fan on social media called out rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff for her unruly behavior towards young fans.

The 18-year-old has built up quite a following since making her professional debut. She has inspired many young athletes, especially those of color, with her on-court performances and off-court gestures.

However, one fan took offense to the fact that her daughter was denied an autograph after one of Coco Gauff's matches. The aforementioned fan also called Gauff an 'amazing' player and her daughter's idol. She took to social media and said:

"I think Coco is an amazing player. On the other hand, my daughter is 12, plays tennis, and looks up to Coco. I bought my daughter the Coco signature New Balance this week. I surprised her with front-row tickets to see her doubles match on Friday and singles tonight."

"The first night she tried to get her shoe or ball signed and Coco only signed 4 and walked out. My daughter was devastated and cried all the way home. I told Elyse you still have tomorrow, just be proud you got to see her play. Today my daughter made a sign. We had front-row tickets Coco had to walk to us before walking out. She looked at Elyse and didn't sign anything and walked out."

"I understand you're upset after your loss but a lot of little girls look up to you. I teach my daughter not to be a sore loser but how can I when her favorite player won't even look at her when she loses even with a sign that says 'Coco sign my shoes. She didn't want anyone else's autograph but Coco. We love you Coco."

"I think heroes are important" - Coco Gauff on her role models

Coco Ga.uff in action against Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals - Day 6

In a recent post-match press conference, Coco Gauff reflected on the importance of having heroes when she was growing up. She pointed out the example of Serena Williams and Venus Williams and how they inspired her in her formative years.

"I think heroes are important. You look at Serena Williams and Venus Williams, their situation they came through, not having as much money financially and coming through a tough neighborhood in Compton, and me, I know I live a better life than they probably did in that aspect better, quote, unquote," Coco Gauff said.

"I think for me, even knowing that, it made me feel that I could do it. So I hope that somebody can look at me and say that I feel like I can do it because she did it," she added.

