"Look at Serena Williams and Venus Williams, not having as much money and coming through a tough neighborhood in Compton" - Coco Gauff on the importance of athletes being role models

Having been inspired by Serena Williams and Venus Williams in her formative years, Coco Gauff stated that athletes play an important part in being role models for society.

Gauff opened her US Open campaign on Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. The American teenager will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the next round.

Asked at her post-match press conference about the position of athletes as role models and the importance of people having heroes, Gauff replied in the affirmative and named the Williams sisters as an example. She also hopes that kids will one day look up to her as a role model.

"I think heroes are important. You look at Serena Williams and Venus Williams, their situation they came through, not having as much money financially and coming through a tough neighborhood in Compton, and me, I know I live a better life than they probably did in that aspect better, quote, unquote," she said.

"I think for me, even knowing that, it made me feel that I could do it. So I hope that somebody can look at me and say that I feel like I can do it because she did it. You know, you have these heroes like LeBron James, Allyson Felix, the list goes on, Simone Biles, you have these heroes living their lives and you can't imagine how inspiring it is to see that," she added.

The 18-year-old was quick to acknowledge that she's had a privileged life, especially in comparison to the Williams sisters.

"It is so important, to be honest. You know, you ask me, I would say I lived a pretty privileged life. You know, my parents made enough money to support me, never had to think about financial things. My parents are still together. That's a privilege. So I think in a way I acknowledge that," she said.

"And, yes, but I wouldn't say -- I feel like there is a stigma too that people think because you have this life, everything's perfect; it's not true. Everybody has their own inner demons that they are fighting. But I do acknowledge maybe my battle's a little bit easier," she added.

Gauff also said that heroes off the court are just as important, naming the likes of Billie Jean King and Barack Obama as examples.

"Even off-court heroes, Billie Jean King, Barack Obama, Ms. Michelle Obama, it's something I can't really put into words how much of an impact, they probably don't know, they had on my life as a kid. I think for kids to see is important," she stated.

"I’m from Compton, California and I made it" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Incidentally, Serena Williams touched upon her roots when speaking about her achievements following her first-round match at the 2022 US Open.

Speaking in her on-court interview after defeating Danka Kovinic, Williams said that others will hopefully be inspired by her story of rising to the top despite humble beginnings.

"[When people here my name] I just want people to think how hard one tries. No matter what you're going through out there and I just want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California you know and I made it," Serena Williams said.

