"I’m from Compton, California and I made it" - Serena Williams following her 2022 US Open 1R win against Donna Kovinic

Serena Williams took pride in her roots following her 2022 US Open first-round victory against Donna Kovinic on Monday. The American veteran came through the contest with a 6-3, 6-3 win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kovinic came into the contest on a five-match losing streak and could not get past her illustrious opponent surrounded by a boisterous home crowd. The opening set saw four breaks of serve in the first six games, with neither player finding much rhythm. In the eighth game, Williams secured a break to go 5-3 up and then served out the first set in 55 minutes.

The 40-year-old showed similar grit in the second set, finishing the match in one hour and 39 minutes with nine aces to six double faults.

Speaking in her on-court interview after the win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion thanked the crowd for turning up in huge numbers and cheering her over the line.

"I didn't expect any of this [packed crowd and reception]. The crowd was crazy. It really helped pull me through. You know, I always just got to do the best that I can. I feel so comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here. When I step out on the court I just want to do my best, what I can do on that particular day and that's really all I can do," Serena Williams said.

Upon being asked about her legacy, Williams spoke about the importance of never giving up despite the barriers. She hopes for others to be inspired by her story of rising to the highest echelons of the sport despite her humble beginnings.

"[When people here my name] I just want people to think how hard one tries. But yeah, it's so important to give your all no matter what you do, no matter how many obstacles you face. Like, I've been down and out so many times in the public eye. I've had to come back and, you know, you just never give up. It sounds cliched but that really means something. No matter what you're going through out there and I just want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California you know and I made it," she stated.

"It's gonna be crazy, I'm really looking forward to it" - Serena Williams on teaming up with sisters Venus Williams in women's doubles at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will compete in the women's doubles at 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams received a wildcard for the women's doubles tournament at the US Open. The sisters will team up for the first time since Roland Garros in 2018, where the sisters lost to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez in the third round.

Speaking about the upcoming doubles event in New York, the 40-year-old stated her excitement at sharing the court with her sister once again.

"This is, this is come on. We're laying it all out here, for me at least. I can't speak from my sister. But it's gonna be so fun playing doubles with her. It's gonna be crazy. We haven't done it in so long and I'm really looking forward to it," Serena Williams said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala