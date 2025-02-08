"My daughter-in-law is the daughter I always wanted" - Chris Evert makes honest admission about becoming a grandma & seeing her family grow

Chris Evert is one of tennis' more recognizable names, having built a stellar career back in the 1970s and 80s. She would go on to lift 18 Grand Slam singles titles and stay atop the world rankings for 260 weeks.

The American called time on her career in 1989, three years after lifting her last Grand Slam title at the French Open. She has, however, remained involved with tennis in different capacities since. I

In her latest interview with BNPParibas.com published on February 7, the American opened up about her growing family and the experiences that come with becoming a grandmother. Describing her daughter-in-law Rebecca as the "daughter she never had", Evert said she was overjoyed to see the family grow.

"Well, first of all, my daughter in law is the daughter that I always wanted," Chris Evert said. "I mean, she's perfect. My grandchild Hayden is, wow, again, I never everyone kept saying, ‘Wait until you have a grandchild.’ I thought nothing can top having a child."

Evert admitted that becoming a grandmother was "twice" the fun, before expressing her desire to be a "fun" presence in her grandson's life.

"But having a grandchild is double the fun, because you're also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It's wonderful. I will be, for sure, a fun grandmother. I will right around as long as I can," she added.

Evert also maintains an active social media presence, keeping fans posted about the developments from her professional and personal lives. Of late, she has been spotted posing for pictures with her newborn grandson, Hayden James.

"We haven't figured that out yet" - Chris Evert on what grandson Hayden will call her

Chris Evert at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Chris Evert was further asked about what grandson, Hayden, would call her, to which she responded with uncertainty. She oscillated between "Nana", "Gammy" and "Grandma" before saying that she would let Hayden take the final call himself.

"Well, we haven't figured that out yet," Chris Evert said. "I'm going to let him figure it out."

"We have so many different names, you know: Nana, Gammy, Grandma. Just so many names. I'm, like, I want him to naturally come out with something," she added.

On the professional front, Evert has been busy commentating in tennis matches since her retirement and often appears as an expert courtside at events on the Tour as well as Grand Slam tournaments.

