My dream is to beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner

Young Italian Jannik Sinner hopes to register a win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon before the latter retires.

The teenager, who also idolises Rafael Nadal, wishes to see Federer back in action next season.

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest player to have ever graced the sport of tennis. He is idolized by fans and young players alike, and one of them is the talented Italian prodigy Jannik Sinner.

In a recent interview, Sinner talked about which Slam he would like to win more than any other. But interestingly, he also said he dreams of beating Roger Federer on the hallowed Centre Court of Wimbledon.

"I know I'm only 18 but I like to play," Sinner said. "The more I play, the more I like it. My goal is to win the US Open but I also have the dream of beating Roger Federer on the Center Court at Wimbledon."

I hope Roger Federer plays again next season: Jannik Sinner

During a stellar 22-year career, the 38-year-old Roger Federer has achieved a plethora of records in the sport. The all-time Grand Slam title leader has won the most Wimbledon titles (8) in history.

Generally regarded as the finest grasscourt player of all time, Roger Federer has won a record 19 titles on the quick surface. He also owns a record 101 wins at Wimbledon, a mark that will likely remain untouched for a long time.

Roger Federer has had many memorable wins at Wimbledon's Centre Court. In 2001, in his first appearance on the famous court, the then 19-year-old downed seven-time champion Pete Sampras in five sets.

Roger Federer started his 2020 season with a run to the Australian Open semifinal, where he fell in straight sets to eventual winner Novak Djokovic. Just before his title defence in Dubai, the Swiss announced that he underwent a surgery on his right knee and would rejoin the tour during the grass leg of the season.

But as things turned out, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the ATP to suspend the tour, thus wiping out the entire grass stretch of the season. Wimbledon was off the tennis calendar for the first time since 1945.

Last month, Roger Federer had a second surgery on the same knee and announced that he would only to the court in 2021.

In this regard, Sinner expressed hope that the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be back in action in 2021.

"I hope he will play again next season," said Sinner.

Besides idolizing Roger Federer, Sinner is also a fan of Rafael Nadal. The Italian, who turns 19 next month, said in an earlier interview how he takes inspiration from the Spaniard.

"I must admit that Rafael Nadal also inspires me. I had the chance to train with him at the Australian Open and I would very much like to resemble him in terms of personality but also to be able to play as much as possible at his level with the same regularity. I am very ambitious," Sinner revealed.