"My family will always be my No. 1 influence, I really admire Serena Williams" - Naomi Osaka on her role models

Over the past few years, Naomi Osaka has transformed from a shy and awkward teenager into an international icon. Osaka is now a three-time Grand Slam winner, and last year she was named as the highest-earning female athlete in the world. The 23-year-old has also become a leading voice in the fight against racial injustice, which was best exemplified at the US Open in September.

While Naomi Osaka is now considered among the most influential figures in sports, the Japanese herself had her own set of influences while growing up. Osaka recently revealed that her family, as well as 23-time Major winner Serena Williams, have been among her biggest sources of inspiration over the years.

"I'm someone who grew up playing tennis and wanted to become good enough to play on a global scale. And somehow, I did it," Osaka said in an interview with Fashion Weekly.

"I have quite a few role models actually. Having many role models is great because you can draw traits from each of them and build your own ideal. My family will of course always be my number one influence, and I really admire Serena Williams."

The newer generation has a strong voice and is not afraid to use it, I count myself a part of that: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka wearing a face mask with the name Ahmaud Arbery stenciled on it during the 2020 US Open

Tennis players have often been described as dull and devoid of strong opinions. But there is now a whole new generation of players who are beginning to display their individuality - not just on the court, but off it as well.

Naomi Osaka considers herself as one of these players. The reigning US Open champion is optimistic about the future of the sport as she believes the younger generation is not afraid to speak out on issues that matter to them.

"I’m very optimistic about the future of tennis," Osaka said. "There are a lot of new personalities on the tour, which is really good for the sport. When you think of the Wimbledon white rule for example, it’s maybe easy to see tennis as a bland sport, but it’s changing deeply. And I think it’s going to be fun."

"The newer generation has a strong voice and is not afraid to use it," she added. "They’re going to have a very loud off-court presence, and I count myself a part of that, because I’m constantly being inspired by things that are happening off the court."