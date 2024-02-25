Roger Federer and his family were seen having the time of their lives in Thailand, with the Swiss star giving his fans a peek at their most recent vacation online.

The retired Swiss legend currently holidaying in Thailand shared a four-part photo series yesterday of him reveling in everything the country had to offer. He was seen riding the gondola, sporting a traditional bamboo hat, and even enjoying a plate of mango sticky rice, a popular South-Asian dessert.

Earlier today, Federer shared a short clip of him riding in a Tuk-Tuk. He was followed closely by his parents Robert and Lynette who trailed him in another Tuk-Tuk.

They looked thrilled as they sped through the busy streets of Thailand.

"Fast and Furious: Tuk-Tuk edition," Federer captioned the video.

Indian Bollywood star Deepika Padukone reacted to the video shared by Federer on Instagram. She had nice words in store for his father, Robert, whom she described as her "favorite uncle."

"My Favourite Uncle Robert!" she wrote.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Roger Federer's Instagram video

Roger Federer and Deepika Padukone famously met each other during the International Premier Tennis League in New Delhi in 2014. They featured in a doubles encounter against another Bollywood-Sportsperson pair of Aamir Khan and Sania Mirza.

Bear Grylls, British survival expert, adventurer, and television presenter, also chimed in on Federer's post.

"😂😂💪💪," Bear Grylls commented on his video.

Bear Grylls reacts to Roger Federer's Instagram video

Roger Federer represented the Indian Aces in the inaugural edition of the ITPL

Roger Federer of the Indian Aces plays a forehand against Novak Djokovic of the UAE Royals during the Coca-Cola International Premier Tennis League third leg at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium December 8, 2014 in Delhi, Delhi - Getty Images

Roger Federer famously donned the Indian Aces jersey for the inaugural edition of the International Premier Tennis League, the brainchild of legendary Indian tennis doubles professional Mahesh Bhupathi.

He teamed up alongside Pete Sampras, Gael Monfils, Fabrice Santoro, Ana Ivanovic, and Indian stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

While he did not play the entire tournament, he featured in the UAE and Indian legs and helped the Aces clinch the trophy.

Federer played a couple of singles rubbers, most famously against arch-rival Novak Djokovic who was playing for the UAE Royals. Federer clinched that match 6-5. He also featured alongside Sania Mirza in a doubles encounter against Bruno Soares and Daniela Hantuchova, whom they comfortably outclassed 6-0.

