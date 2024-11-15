"My favorites" - Daniil Medvedev's sister Yulia in awe as Russian spends time with mother and father following ATP Finals elimination

ATP World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev's older sister, Yulia Turchaninova, shared glimpses of their family time at the 2024 ATP Tour Finals. This comes just after Medvedev's loss to Jannik Sinner in the tournament's group stages.

Having lost his first match in the group stage against Taylor Fritz, this was a crucial contest for the 28-year-old. However, Sinner produced a superb performance to halt Medvedev by beating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. This was the Italian's fifth win over Medvedev this 2024 season while the 2021 US Open winner has only one victory.

After this defeat, Medvedev got an opportunity to spend some time with his parents who were present in Turin to support him. His sister, Yulia Tuchaninova took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Medvedev's time on tour with the family. The photo featured Daniil Medvedev wearing a yellow jacket, sitting in between his parents, Sergey Medvedev and Olga Medvedev.

"And my favorites, Mom, dad and little brother" she wrote along with the photo.

Screenshot of Medvedev's sister's Instagram story (Image via: Yulia Turchaninova Instagram handle)

With this loss against Jannik Sinner, Danil Medvedev's chances of making it to the semifinals of the season-ending tour have vanished. Medvedev could register just one win in his three group-stage matches, which came against Alex de Minaur.

Daniil Medvedev opens up about the hardships his family has had to bear

Medvedev during his match against Sinner on the fifth day of the 2024 Nitto ATP Tour Finals (Image via: Getty Images)

Daniil Medvedev shed light on the hardships his wife has had to bear for the betterment of his tennis career. This came just a few days before the start of the 2024 Miami Open.

In an interview in March 2024, Medvedev said his wife has to bear all the hardships of boarding flights with his daughter, Alisa on the plane. He also mentioned the difficulties of getting on flights with the children. He said (via Daily Express):

"It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot. She has to travel with the baby, and many times it’s her taking the plane and not me. Being on a plane with a baby is not easy. I’ve done it a couple of times, she’s done it ten times more than me.”

During the interview, Medvedev also emphasized the importance of visiting his daughter from time to time and maintaining an equal balance between sport and family.

