"My final straw" - Naomi Osaka reveals she almost decided to go with orange ponytail at French Open; admires the 'glorious' one she went with instead

Naomi Osaka recently revealed a hilarious conversation with her hairstylist Marty Harper prior to the 2024 French Open about her hairstyle. The Japanese was mulling an orange ponytail.

Osaka went down fighting in the second round at Roland Garros to Iga Swiatek. The match was one for ages as the defending champion had to save a match point. The first set was tightly contested with Swiatek edging ahead in the tiebreak.

Osaka responded with a dominating second set, winning 6-1. The World No. 1 was trailing 2-5 in the deciding set but fought back to parity at 5-5. She broke again to take a 6-5 lead following which she served for the match.

The Japanese won her first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. The former World No. 1 impressed everyone with her clay game. She also impressed everyone with her 'glorious' hairstyle.

Revealing a conversation with her hairstylist Marty Harper about discussing hairstyle for the French Open, Osaka said she was initially thinking about an auburn/orange ponytail.

"Is it insane I'm thinking about a full auburn/orange ponytail for French Open? I need to do something with my hair it's driving me crazy," Osaka wrote in a message.

"Marty I miss you send help," she wrote.

In a video, she said her braid was stiff everywhere.

"This was prior to my text and probably my last straw," she wrote on the video.

Osaka also posted a video from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 show showing her 'stiff' braid. She wrote:

"The way it moulded to my shoulder."

In another story, the Japanese thanked her hairstylist for suggesting the ponytail.

"Thankfully @themartyharper saved me cause this pony was glorious."

Naomi Osaka - "I’m kind of setting myself up for September anyway"

Naomi Osaka after winning the 2018 US Open, Serena Williams was the runners up

Naomi Osaka remained positive even after a tough defeat to Iga Swiatek. In the post-match press conference, she said that she would not be too hard on herself as clay was the Pole's strong suit.

Notably, Swiatek has won three titles at the French Open and has won two back-to-back WTA 1000s at Madrid and Rome in 2024. Osaka, on the other hand, has never made it past the third round at Roland Garros.

The Japanese said she would like to play Swiatek on a hard court, which is her favored surface. She also added that she is setting herself up for the US Open.

"I’m also just trying not to be too hard on myself. I feel like I played her on her better surface. I’m a hardcourt kid, so I’d love to play her on my surface and see what happens. Also, I said in Australia that I’m kind of setting myself up for September anyway, so," she said.

On hardcourts, the head-to-head between the two is tied at 1-1.

