"My first bald Slam, this is a 10/10" - Andre Agassi rates his iconic outfits over the years

Andre Agassi recently rated some of his iconic outfits, including a few during his younger days.

Agassi spoke to Spanish outlet Relevo and was asked to rate some of his popular on-court attire. The first was the jeans-shorts he wore at the 1988 US Open. Agassi initially rated the outfit eight out of ten.

"You have to understand the time. Eight," the American said.

The next one was the outfit he wore at the 1991 US Open. Agassi eventually decided to rate his 1988 US Open attire an 8.5 while initially giving his 1991 US Open kit an eight.

"Yea yea but it's a new time (when the interviewer called the outfit modern). So, first one eight-and-a-half. This one eight," the 53-year-old said.

The next one was the outfit Agassi winner wore at the 1990 US Open, where he reached the final before losing to rival Pete Sampras. He rated it nine after talking about his earrings.

"Earrings is good. No, this is nine," the 53-year-old said.

The last one on the list was the outfit Andre Agassi wore at the 1995 Australian Open, a tournament which we won. He initially called the fit "terrible," saying that it was a "little grunge" and a "little sloppy". However, the American eventually gave it a ten.

"Terrible. You love this? This was a little grunge, a little sloppy. My first bald Slam. There are so many, this is a ten," Agassi said.

Andre Agassi: "Rafael Nadal deserves to retire when and where he wants"

Andre Agassi (R) with Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam

Andre Agassi attended the Netflix Slam, where Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz locked horns in an exhibition match on March 3.

The American spoke about Nadal's potential retirement and said that he deserved to go out on his own terms.

"He [Rafael Nadal] deserves to retire when and where he wants. I hope his body allows him to make the decision when it is really clear to him," Agassi said (via Marca).

It has been 17 years since Andre Agassi retired from tennis. The 2006 US Open was his last tournament where he reached the third round, following wins over Andrei Pavel and Marcos Baghdatis. He was knocked out of the tournament by Benjamin Becker.

The American won eight Grand Slams throughout his impressive tennis career, four of which came at the Australian Open. He won the US Open twice while clinching Wimbledon and the French Open once each.

