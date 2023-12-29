Jannik Sinner recently highlighted how he is being true to his roots despite all the recent fame and recognition. The Italian also spoke about his bond with his brother Marc.

Sinner was born in the South Tyrolean region of San Candido to Hanspeter and Siglinde Sinner, who worked at a ski lodge. While the Italian has been largely private about his personal life, he has previously shared how being raised by hard-working parents shaped his view on life.

Sinner’s family is occasionally spotted supporting him from the stands during his matches. His brother Marc, who is three years elder to him, too attends his tournaments from time to time.

The 22-year-old recently opened up about his bond with his loved ones, especially his brother. He called Marc his go-to person and “first best friend.”

“My brother [Marc] is maybe my first best friend. When I'm in trouble, he always tells me the truth,” Sinner told Tg1 in a recent interview (Translated from Italian via Punto de Break).

He also noted that their age difference is beneficial for their relationship.

“I feel very happy and grateful to have him, and even luckier that he is three years older than me,” he added.

Jannik Sinner on his roots: "I always remember where I come from"

Jannik Sinner pictured with the 2023 Davis Cup trophy

Ever since his debut on tour as a 17-year-old, Jannik Sinner has been on the tennis world’s radar. The Italian has shown a lot of promise over the years. He set himself apart from the rest of the field when he won the Next Gen ATP Finals title in 2019. Additionally, by 2022, Sinner reached all Grand Slam quarterfinals, aged just 20. He was the youngest to do so since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Despite all his previous accolades though, it was only in 2023 that Sinner came into his own. The Italian scripted a marvelous campaign, which saw him reach a career-high ranking of World No. 4, a considerable leap from the 17th position he held earlier in the season.

Jannik Sinner featured in seven finals and while he fell short in the title clashes of the Miami Masters and the ATP Finals, he bagged trophies at four other events, including Toronto, where he won his maiden Masters 1000. He also reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. To top it off, the Italian led his country to their first Davis Cup title in 47 years. In the eyes of his country's fans, he became ‘a national hero.’

In his interview with Tg1 though, Jannik Sinner insisted that he is still the “same boy” despite amassing a large fan-following throughout 2023. He credited his family for helping him stay grounded.

“I always remember where I come from and although many people recognize me on the slopes, being with my family and friends gives me the security that I will always remain the same boy,” Sinner, who recently went skiing in his hometown, said.

Jannik Sinner is now gearing up for the 2024 season. The World No. 4 has decided against playing in any precursor events ahead of the Australian Open. He will thus be in action directly at the Melbourne Slam (January 14-28).