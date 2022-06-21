"My goal is to get to the start line in a good place physically and give myself the best chance to do well" - Andy Murray on his Wimbledon hopes

Three-time Major winner Andy Murray hopes to arrive at this year's Wimbledon in good physical shape after getting injured in the Stuttgart final loss to Matteo Berrettini.

Murray, 35, made an inspired run to the Stuttgart final a week ago. He beat Alexander Bublik, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios in straight sets before losing to Berrettini in three sets.

However, he picked up an abdominal strain in that Berrettini match, forcing him to withdraw from Queen's and rendering his participation doubtful at Wimbledon.

Nevertheless, the former Wimbledon winner is optimistic of recovering in time to make his 14th appearance at the prestigious tournament.

"The injury is healing but still not perfect. My goal is to try to get to the start line in a good place physically and give myself the best chance to do well," the World No. 51 said.

The Scot added that he has been able to practice since, ableit with some restrictions.

"There have been positives and negatives this week. Positives are I've been able to practise, but there are certain shots I've not able to practise," Murray said.

On his preparations for Wimbledon, Murray said that things are on track.

"I've been practising for the past three or four days and have been practising well. But unfortunately in matches you can't just not hit certain shots. In the next couple of days, hopefully, I will get the chance to test that and hopefully it will be fine," Murray said.

How has Andy Murray fared at Wimbledon over the years?

Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016.

Andy Murray has a fabulous record at his 'home' Grand Slam, winning 59 of his 70 matches, including two titles.

After making three consecutive semifinals, Murray reached his first Wimbledon final in 2012. He made a great start, taking the opening set against Roger Federer, but the Swiss recovered to win a then record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title.

Murray, though, was not denied his tryst with history for too long. The Scot returned to the Wimbledon final the following year, where he beat Novak Djokovic in three tough sets to become the first British player in nearly eight decades to win the grasscourt Major.

Three years later, he beat first-time Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic in straight sets to win his second Wimbledon title, etching his name in British sporting folklore.

Since that triumph, though, Murray made the quarterfinals in 2017 where he lost to Sam Querrey in five sets and reached the third round last year, losing to Denis Shapovalov.

Although another title run seems unlikely this year, Murray will fancy his chances of a deep run if he gets past the first few rounds.

