"My Grandma will be very, very happy" - Bianca Andreescu on listening to her grandmother's advice leading to Wimbledon 2R win

Bianca Andreescu recently revealed that heeding her grandmother's advice led her to win her second round match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Andreescu has reached the third round of the grasscourt Major for the second time in her career.

Andreescu had used her protected ranking to secure a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon. She started strong by defeating Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. She then overcame 26th seed Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6(5) in one hour and 33 minutes to advance to the third round.

During her post-match interview with Tennis Channel, Bianca Andreescu claimed that playing on grass is becoming easier for her, likening it to her proficiency on hard courts. She also shared that she has been focusing on working on her serve and approaching the net to execute her shots.

Trending

"I feel like it's getting up there with hard courts. I'm really really liking it. I like that it's short and sweet, basically like short points. The most important shots are the first three shots basically. So, I've been doing that really well. My serve has improved a lot. That's been one of the main things I'm working on and coming to the net too," Andreescu said [01:05]

Andreescu further revealed that her grandmother has long encouraged her to come to the net and play her shots, a strategy that proved successful in her win over Noskova. She expressed gratitude for the advice and said that her grandmother would be pleased to see her implement it in her matches.

"My Grandma will be very very happy. Every time I talk to her she's like, 'Bianca I'm so mad at you, You don't come to the net,' and I'm like, 'I'm trying here.' But today she will be happy so I'll give her a call and hopefully, hopefully she'll be happy actually. Let's see," she added.

Bianca Andreescu will take on seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Bianca Andreescu will face Jasmine Paolini in Wimbledon 3R

Andreescu entered Wimbledon on the back of a runners-up finish at the 2024 Libema Open, where she was granted a wildcard to the main draw of the British Slam. She had defeated the likes of qualifier Eva Vedder, sixth seed Yuan Yue, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and qualifier Dalma Galfi to move into the final of the WTA 250 grasscourt tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Bianca Andreescu

However, the former World No. 4 fell to Liudmila Samsonova in the championship match, who claimed her fifth WTA Tour title and second title on grass.

Andreescu then competed at the 2024 Bad Homburg Open but suffered an early exit after being defeated by Anna Blinkova in the first round. At the grasscourt Major, she defeated Jaqueline Cristian and Linda Noskova to advance to the third round.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini, after having a runners-up finish in the singles as well the doubles event at the 2024 French Open, had competed at the 2024 Eastbourne Open to prepare for Wimbledon. Paolini was seeded third in the tournament and had a semifinals run before falling to sixth seed and Eventual champion Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 5-7, 3-6.

At the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Jasmine Paolini is seeded seventh. She began her campaign at SW19 by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. She then overcame Greet Minnen 7-6(5), 6-2 in the second round to move to the third where she will face Andreescu.

Bianca Andreescu and Jasmine Paolini have only faced each other once on the WTA Tour, in the third round of the 2024 French Open, which the Italian had won 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment