"My guy is still slicing better than certain top 10 players"- Tennis fans elated at the sight of Roger Federer playing tennis again at Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently showcased one of his signature shots in a lead-up event to the Laver Cup 2023.

Federer took to the court a year after his retirement from the sport to show young kids the art of hitting the perfect backhand slice during a junior clinic ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament in Vancouver, Canada. Interestingly, the Laver Cup was Federer's last appearance on court as a professional athlete. The 42-year-old teamed up for his last match with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play doubles at the 2022 Laver Cup. However, it was not a fairytale ending as Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock bettered the legendary duo.

Seeing the 20-time Grand Slam winner demonstrate his prowess once again brought back fond memories for tennis fans, who took to social media to react to the moment. Some said the Swiss' backhand slice in retirement is still better than many current top players. One fan even called on the Swiss to get out of retirement and return to clinch another Wimbledon title.

"You don't often see Roger Federer hitting anymore but he did hit during a junior clinic ahead of the Laver Cup in Vancouver...Still as smooth as ever," the fan wrote.

"My guy is still slicing better than certain top 10 players," stated another fan.

"Look at this GOAT GOATing," a fan wrote.

"The elegance is forever staying with him. Such a natural at this thing," one fan said.

"Come back and win Wimbledon next year king," hoped another fan.

Roger Federer hopes to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion will attend this year's Laver Cup in the capacity of a special guest, Roger Federer hopes to one day lead Team Europe at the star-studded event. At this year's tournament, the former World No. 1 will be given a tribute at Rogers Arena to commemorate the first anniversary of his final professional match.

“There’s something in me that’s Team Europe. I’m happy if World wins, don’t get me wrong, but somehow, I can feel it deep inside -- I want Europe to win. I like being in the tennis sphere. Maybe one day, I’ll be the captain of the team. There’s no plans as of now, but I think that could be quite nice,” the Basel native said.

The 2023 Laver Cup will be played from September 22 to September 24. Team World won the tournament for the first time last year, defeating Team Europe 13-8. This year, Team Europe is radically different from last year's as Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray will not be competing in the event.

Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Arthur Fils, and Gael Monfils make up Team Europe, with Bjorn Borg as captain and Thomas Enqvist as vice-captain. Meanwhile, Team World comprises Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Francisco Cerundolo, with John McEnroe as captain and Patrick McEnroe as vice-captain.

