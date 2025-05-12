"My heart is broken for Naomi Osaka" - Fans saddened by Japanese losing to Peyton Stearns at Italian Open

Naomi Osaka's fans were disappointed after witnessing the Japanese put up a great show of tennis but eventually facing a loss to Peyton Stearns in the round of 16 at the Italian Open. Osaka lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(4) after giving the American a tight battle in what was a display of grit and determination from both players.

Ad

Having recently won the L'Open 35 Tournament in Saint Malo, Osaka is gradually trying to gain back her former prowess on the court. This match was a testament to her progress as she showed strength by trying to keep herself focused throughout the match and making a remarkable comeback in the second set.

This assured fans on the internet, as some lauded her for her hard work that is starting to pay off, while also talking about how this match was so close and hence, incredibly crushing for the 27-year-old. A user started an elaborate discussion on Reddit, where many fans came along to congratulate and sympathise with Osaka after the match.

Ad

Trending

Here are the fan reactions:

"My heart is broken for Naomi 😭💔 congrats to Peyton. Such a high level match from both but I’m going to need a couple hours to recover from that one 🥲," a supporter posted.

Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"That's an absolute heartbreaker for Naomi, but it was going to be a heartbreaker for whoever lost it. It was a really fantastic match though, and I'm happy for Peyton as well," wrote a fan.

Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"Such a heartbreaking end to a legendary match. I believe in the work Naomi is doing and she was so close. The results are coming. Kudos to Peyton hitting her top level. Ugh why was this a R4 match," wrote another.

Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"That was such a good, good match from both players. Some amazing rallies and shots. Heartbreaker for Naomi," a fan stated.

"The only good thing I learned today is that, Naomi’s mental strength really improved 100%! I’m proud of you Naomi," lauded another fan.

"Thank you Naomi for being such a fighter," another user posted.

Ad

Naomi Osaka had shared an emotional message after winning the WTA 125K tournament in France earlier this month.

Naomi Osaka after first clay court win

Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka clinched the maiden clay court title of her career and ended her 4-year title drought earlier this month. She has been struggling with emotional and physical tumult and hasn't been able to pull through with wins after her childbirth.

Ad

Hence, after the momentous win, she took to X and wrote:

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst. That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful ❤️," she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Osaka will focus on gaining back strength at the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline